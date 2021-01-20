JayhawkSlant - Micah Wing has Kansas among his top schools

Micah Wing has Kansas among his top schools
The Kansas coaches have recruited all regions of the country and now Delaware is added to the list. The coaching staff has extended an offer to defensive end Micah Wing from Salesianum School in Wilmington.
It all started online, and it grew from there. Wing reached out to Kansas outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe on social media and that got the relationship started.
“I hit Coach Uzo up on Twitter,” Wing said. “I sent them all my film and stuff. And one of my coaches in Philadelphia, he helped me out because he has some connections up in Kansas. He pushed my name and once Coach Uzo watched it on film, he really loved it. After that I got the offer from Kansas.”
The 6-foot-4, 205 pound defensive end shows quickness on film and one of his strengths is rushing the quarterback. It didn’t take long to earn the Jayhawks offer.
“He loved my mentality and the way I come off the ball,” Wing said. “He said I'm very aggressive and get to the quarterback. And I just looked like nobody's stopping me. He loves that mindset. He believes I could be a dog for Kansas.”
The offer from Kansas came last summer which has given Uzo-Diribe time to build a relationship with Wing.
“Oh man, I love Coach Uzo,” Wing said. “That's a great dude. He's a very well-rounded person. I talk to him every day about our plans of me coming up to Kansas and going on a visit. They look forward to getting me in there to commit. So, I've talked with Coach Uzo and told him to stay tuned.”
There are several schools that have joined the Jayhawks in the recruiting race for Wing. There have been some that offered, and many others are having conversations with him.
“I got offered by Rutgers, Pittsburgh and Boston College as well as Kansas,” Wing said. “They've been showing me a lot of love as well. I've been talking to Duke lately. I've talked to Clemson and Nebraska. There's a lot of schools that I've talked to.”
Wing would like to take visits to schools in the future after the NCAA lifts their restrictions in mid-April. Kansas is one of the schools he wants to see.
“Kansas will always be in my top five, but this whole Corona(virus) thing, it's been pretty hard to go and visit schools,” he said. “It’s hard figuring out what schools you like the most, who is at the bottom of your list.”
There isn’t a set timeline to make a decision, but Wing is looking for a school that gives him a good experience outside of football as well.
“I'm not really a picky person,” he said. “I just look for a school that supports me for who I am. They support my beliefs. Definitely, I'll look for a school to help me strive and get to the next level because if plan A doesn't work, I hope the school helps me get to plan B successfully.”