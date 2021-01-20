JayhawkSlant - Micah Wing has Kansas among his top schools

The Kansas coaches have recruited all regions of the country and now Delaware is added to the list. The coaching staff has extended an offer to defensive end Micah Wing from Salesianum School in Wilmington.

It all started online, and it grew from there. Wing reached out to Kansas outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe on social media and that got the relationship started.

“I hit Coach Uzo up on Twitter,” Wing said. “I sent them all my film and stuff. And one of my coaches in Philadelphia, he helped me out because he has some connections up in Kansas. He pushed my name and once Coach Uzo watched it on film, he really loved it. After that I got the offer from Kansas.”

The 6-foot-4, 205 pound defensive end shows quickness on film and one of his strengths is rushing the quarterback. It didn’t take long to earn the Jayhawks offer.

“He loved my mentality and the way I come off the ball,” Wing said. “He said I'm very aggressive and get to the quarterback. And I just looked like nobody's stopping me. He loves that mindset. He believes I could be a dog for Kansas.”

The offer from Kansas came last summer which has given Uzo-Diribe time to build a relationship with Wing.

“Oh man, I love Coach Uzo,” Wing said. “That's a great dude. He's a very well-rounded person. I talk to him every day about our plans of me coming up to Kansas and going on a visit. They look forward to getting me in there to commit. So, I've talked with Coach Uzo and told him to stay tuned.”