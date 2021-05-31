Michael Ford will provide immediate help on OL for KU
The Kansas coaching staff is bringing in another quality addition to the offensive line. Michael Ford confirmed to Jayhawk Slant he is in Lawrence and will transfer to Kansas.
Ford, who figured to be a key member of the Buffalo offensive line, said he wants to be a part of the culture that Lance Leipold will bring to Kansas.
“I wanted to come to Kansas because I knew it'd be a great decision for my future,” Ford said. “I know that the coaches are great people. And I know that the culture and the environment is just quite honestly a great one to be a part of.
“I feel like the coaches really let you be yourself and they are positive influences on and off the field. I just feel like the coaches are great people, and they are great coaches as well.”
After going through spring football, Ford was projected to be the starting right tackle next year at Buffalo. He will have four years of eligibility at Kansas.
He will also get to follow his offensive line coach Scott Fuchs to Kansas.
“Coach Fuchs is a very cool person,” Ford said. “He's a great coach. I think he's a great teacher. I feel like he's a gigantic reason of why I was successful my freshman year coming into college. From him I've learned just to play like a shark, because he always said that.
“I always have a shark mentality because the only time a shark stops swimming is when he's dead. He always demanded the best. I feel like he teaches some great techniques.”
Ford plans to help all of his teammates whether they came from Buffalo or Kansas and guide them through what the coaches want.
“As a player, I can bring intensity on the field, athleticism, and a go-get-it mentality, and just try to win every rep,” he said. “Just like the rest of the guys I just try to reinforce what the coaches want. Just try to lead by example, do what the coaches ask for, play to my best capability and go hard every day.”
He is looking forward to his days as a Jayhawk and will be like a freshman in terms of years to play. After redshirting last year, he will have all of his eligibility remaining.
“I feel good, man,” Ford said. “Right now, I'm just ready to meet all the new guys, because I'm just ready to introduce myself to the team. I’m ready to just get rolling and start working with the guys.”