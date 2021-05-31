Michael Ford will provide immediate help on OL for KU

The Kansas coaching staff is bringing in another quality addition to the offensive line. Michael Ford confirmed to Jayhawk Slant he is in Lawrence and will transfer to Kansas.

Ford, who figured to be a key member of the Buffalo offensive line, said he wants to be a part of the culture that Lance Leipold will bring to Kansas.

“I wanted to come to Kansas because I knew it'd be a great decision for my future,” Ford said. “I know that the coaches are great people. And I know that the culture and the environment is just quite honestly a great one to be a part of.

“I feel like the coaches really let you be yourself and they are positive influences on and off the field. I just feel like the coaches are great people, and they are great coaches as well.”

After going through spring football, Ford was projected to be the starting right tackle next year at Buffalo. He will have four years of eligibility at Kansas.