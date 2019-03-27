Matthew Hurt Courtesy of McDonald's All-American Game

“The first day of practice and early the second day he was really showing his range in terms of shooting.” - Isaiah Stewart

“He’s been working on his shot and it shows.” - Cole Anthony

“He just knows how to keep you off balance. One time he’ll get to the rim and the next time he’ll pull up. Just with him you never know how to guard him.” - Wendell Moore ***** “He does a great job of creating shots for himself” - Stewart ***** “He’s a tremendous basketball player and he can really score and I think he’s going to be great at the next level and beyond.” - Josiah-Jordan James

“He surprised me with his athleticism. He has had a good week.” - Isaiah Mobley

“I think Scottie has a great motor. It stands out how hard he plays and how he never stops going.” - Stewart ***** “He’s a fun one to play with. He’s funny and like Isaiah, he goes 110 percent all the time and never slows down.” - James

“He’s a straight bucket. He gets to the rim with ease, he can shoot the ball well.” - Khalil Witney

*****



“He’s a winner on and off the court and he makes great decisions and great plays. He’s team-first and the kind of guy you really enjoy playing with.” - Matthew Hurt



“I’m probably the closest with him out of any of the guys here. We know each other’s game well and he’s a good guy on and off the court. I think he’s worked his tail off and he’s a great defender and a great scorer and he’s really worked on his ability to shoot.” - James

“He has definitely been working on his jump shot.” - Anthony ***** “It’s been a while since I’ve seen him play and it looks like he’s added a lot to his game. Once he’s hitting outside shots like he can now, you have to step out. Then once you do that, he can drive on you and once he gets going he’s hard to slow down.” - Moore ***** “Isaiah has been shooting the hell out of the ball. I wouldn’t say it surprised me because I know he’s a hard worker, but just somebody that big being able to step out and shoot it is amazing.” - Armando Bacot ***** “He’s really been working hard in the gym and on his jump shot and it’s really flowing out here. His high motor is going already, and now adding that jump shot to his game has really made him hard to guard.” - Trayce Jackson-Davis ***** “He goes 110 percent at all times. I don’t think he’s ever asked for a sub or anything like that. He’s never tired. He’s just a bully to everyone on the court and he’s a great dude off the court. He’s open, he’s funny and great to be around.” - James

“He plays really hard. He plays hard every single possession and he’s really pushing James Wiseman, and I think he’s going to make us better as a whole.” - Tyrese Maxey

“I hadn’t seen him play before this and he can shoot the ball really well. He has big size and a great frame, so being able to shoot at this position is big.” - Josh Green



