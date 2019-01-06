Shawnee Mission (KS) Bishop Miege standout Daniel Jackson is one of the top wide receivers in the class of 2020. The 6-foot, 180-pound junior did not hesitate when asked about new Kansas head coach Les Miles. “I’m honored,” Jackson said of his offer from the national champion head coach. “Two of my favorite receivers, he got them to the league. That’s a good thing to look at. That’s my ultimate goal.”

Jackson’s two favorite WRs signed with Miles at LSU in 2011. Both Odell Beckham, Jr. and Jarvis Landry honed their skills with the Bayou Bengals before moving on to the NFL in 2014. “I think he’s hired coaches that really can change a program,” the three-star prospect continued. “He DMd me New Year’s morning, telling me Happy New Year, and that he can’t wait for me to come see them over break.” One of Miles’ first hires after his arrival in Lawrence was offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey. The former Auburn assistant connected soon thereafter with the Stags WR.

“He was the one to re-offer me,” Jackson said of Lindsey. “I got his phone number, and he DMd me on Twitter. He was talking about how he was looking for my (junior) highlights, and I told him I got hurt.” “He’s been talking about how he’s been watching my sophomore tape with Coach Miles, and he really liked it. He said ‘We need guys like you.’ He asked me to come up to their Junior Day on February 9th, and I’m going to do that.”

Jackson has been impressed with the new direction the Jayhawks have taken with the hiring of Miles. He made it clear that Kansas’ renewed commitment to football hasn’t gone unnoticed. “I feel like they are taking a step forward with their program,” Jackson said of KU. “Them getting new stuff is them taking steps forward. That’s important. Them doing all that new stuff is going to help the football team. Knowing you can call a place home for four years, and have all that nice stuff, is really important.” “I think they can be really good,” he continued. “All positive things can come from this. Recruiting local talent is always a good deal, because we have a lot of great talent. Proving they can recruit that is really important.”