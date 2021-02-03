JayhawkSlant - Mike DeBord will build offense around personnel

DeBord has a resume that includes offensive coordinator stops at Indiana, Tennessee, and Michigan. His first offensive coordinator role came in 1984 when he was at Fort Hays State. A coaching veteran of 40 years he also NFL experience with the Seahawks and Bears.

“The first thing we have to do is build relationships with our players,” DeBord said. “I talked to Jaylon (Daniels) last night and I've already started that relationship. But we've got a lot of work to do in that way. Our offense will be somewhat new. And so, we've got to build the relationships first. And then after that, we'll start building the offense and working on that and putting it together.”

Some coordinators get tagged as a passing coach or an Air Raid person or believes in power running, but DeBord really doesn’t fall under any category. Step one is getting to know what he is working with.

Well, you are going to have to wait because DeBord doesn’t know that answer quite yet.

One of the big topics on minds of Kansas football fans is the offensive style new offensive coordinator Mike DeBord will install.

After all the years of coaching at different levels working with young players keeps his up his drive for coaching.

“I love coaching young guys,” he said. “I love their excitement, their enthusiasm. I talked to Jaylon last night. I was already jumping for joy. That kid had me even more excited, just to listening to him. And so that's what youth does to you. Youth excites you and youth pushes you harder.”

When it comes to scheming an offense DeBord will start that in spring practice. He said they will be able to see what works and what doesn’t. There will be tweaks and changes to the system. One thing that has stayed constant in his career is always changing the playbook.

“I've never, ever had the same offense from one year to the other,” he said. “You have to make changes. And if you don't change, you're going to be left behind. And so, that's where we'll start.”

DeBord doesn’t plan on changing his philosophy now. His offense will continue to evolve based on personnel and match-ups. It will come down to what the players show they can do in spring practice and the coaches will design an offense from there.

“In all the offenses I've coordinated, we never had a set offense,” DeBord said. “We never did. And we don't have one right now here. We're not going to have that. What we're going to do is we're going to take our time as coaches, we're going to talk about the players, we're going to talk about their strengths, what they can do and get to know them.

“And then we're going to build that system. And as we go through spring ball, there will be things that we really like and there are going to be things that we're going to move on.”