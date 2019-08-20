“From all the different aspects of special teams, our kids have 100% bought in,” Ekeler said. “And they're playing their tails off and they understand the importance of it.”

Special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler has had an easy job to get players to buy in.

There are several spots on special teams where the competition will likely extend into game week. There are a lot of players still competing in the return game and a heated battle to win the place-kicking job.

Ekeler was a grad assistant for Les Miles in 2007 when LSU won the national championship. Ekeler knew coaching special teams under Miles would be a lot easier when there is a head coach who puts a lot of importance on it.

That makes everyone buy in just a little bit more.

“A lot of it I think is attributed to Coach Miles,” Ekeler said. “He is probably the number one special teams head coach in the country. He dedicates more time to it, and he's involved in every single aspect of it.

“When that happens, coming from your head coach, the players sit up and they go. It becomes that much more important. So, it's a great situation for all of us.”

Ekeler said Liam Jones and Jacob Borcila are going head-to-head for the place-kicking job. There are also other kicking duties involved in the competition.

“Those guys have both done a phenomenal job,” Ekeler said. “Every day they are going against each other, which is making both of them better.”

It is too close to call and the battle will likely go up to the last day.

“It could be the first game,” Ekeler said on making a decision. “They get equal reps every day in practice. When you really look at it we need a kickoff guy, we need a field goal guy, a PAT guy and we need a long field goal guy. So, there's different roles within even those two aspects of the kicking game.”

Jones handled kick-off duties his freshman and sophomore years. He kicked off 97 times and is two-for-two converting extra points. Borcila is a true freshman from Ohio recruited by Ekeler.

“Liam’s got an extremely strong leg and is gaining a lot of confidence,” Ekeler said. “With his technique, he's trusting himself, and he's not trying to over-correct. He's really coming along. Jacob is extremely mature and very focused. He's a 4.0 student, is extremely intelligent, and he's got a phenomenal leg. He's got a soccer background and is very athletic. He's got an extremely bright future here.”

The next spot on special teams that has seen a lot of competition is kick return. In practices available to the media Stephon Robinson, Jamahl Horne, Takulve Williams, Dom Williams, Velton Gardner, and Khalil Herbert have returned kicks.

“We got a bunch of guys and I mean a bunch of guys right now,” Ekeler said. “It's a heated competition in a great way.”