Mike Elko has a reputation as one of the better defensive minds in college football. Before he took the head coaching job at Duke, he was one of the highest paid defensive coordinators in history at Texas A&M.

He knows the Jayhawks offense will present a challenge with a variety of ways to move the ball after watching film. He started his press conference with an opening statement about KU.

“Now onto a very dangerous Kansas team, obviously a team that has started really well,” he said. “Obviously, Coach Leipold is doing an amazing job with that group and has really put his fingerprints on that group really quickly. They've been able to run the ball really well up until this point. They've got a tremendous dual threat quarterback and what they're doing on offense is extremely challenging. I think they're averaging over 50 points a game. We've got our hands full with that side of the ball. Defensively, it's another similar four down front. They're able to roll through a lot of bodies on defense.

“They've got a lot of guys and so they're really able to sustain success. They play extremely hard. And they've been able to really stop people from running the football. And so that recipe is a recipe for success as we've talked about. And so, we're going to have our hands full out there in Lawrence, but we'll certainly get our guys ready and excited for the opportunity to go out there.”