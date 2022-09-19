Mike Elko said Duke will have their hands full with KU's offense
Mike Elko has a reputation as one of the better defensive minds in college football. Before he took the head coaching job at Duke, he was one of the highest paid defensive coordinators in history at Texas A&M.
He knows the Jayhawks offense will present a challenge with a variety of ways to move the ball after watching film. He started his press conference with an opening statement about KU.
“Now onto a very dangerous Kansas team, obviously a team that has started really well,” he said. “Obviously, Coach Leipold is doing an amazing job with that group and has really put his fingerprints on that group really quickly. They've been able to run the ball really well up until this point. They've got a tremendous dual threat quarterback and what they're doing on offense is extremely challenging. I think they're averaging over 50 points a game. We've got our hands full with that side of the ball. Defensively, it's another similar four down front. They're able to roll through a lot of bodies on defense.
“They've got a lot of guys and so they're really able to sustain success. They play extremely hard. And they've been able to really stop people from running the football. And so that recipe is a recipe for success as we've talked about. And so, we're going to have our hands full out there in Lawrence, but we'll certainly get our guys ready and excited for the opportunity to go out there.”
Elko talked about the stress Jalon Daniels can put on the defense running and throwing. Daniels is coming off a performance against Houston throwing for 158 yards and rushing for 130.
“It's obviously a challenge and anytime you have a dual threat quarterback, it makes it a lot harder,” Elko said. “His ability to run design quarterback runs and he throws the ball exceptionally well. He is not only a runner. He can throw the ball exceptionally well, but even when they are throwing it, he's still a run threat.”
Daniels broke several tackles against Houston last week and was able to generate extra yards. Elko admitted they just can’t focus on Daniels because Kansas has other ways to produce points.
“He (Daniels) still has the ability to pull the ball down and kind of make something at nothing,” Elko said. “And then they've got weapons around him. They've got weapons at wide receiver. They’ve got weapons in the back field. They're a talented group. That's why they're scoring as much as they are. It's an impressive group to watch on film.”
An interesting fact going into the game is how Kansas and Duke have started off their games this season. The Jayhawks fell behind 14 points to West Virginia and Houston before coming back to win. Duke jumped out to a 21-0 lead over Northwestern and led Temple 24-0 at the half.
“I don’t want to trade starting fast,” Elko said. “I just think it's consistency. And we just talked to about the game of football is you put your head down and you execute and then that's really what you have to do play in and play out for over three hours. And then at the end of it, lift your head up. And when you lift your head up, if you approach it that way, the result will be what you want it to be.”