Mike Gundy compliments KU's play, will not look past them

“We offered him early in his career,” Gundy said. “We liked him, and he’s a fantastic baseball player. I think he was draftable. My buddy, who’s an agent, called me about him a couple of years ago and felt like he was really draftable in baseball. We tried to get him, and he committed early to Kansas.”

Gundy was referring to freshman running back Devin Neal. When Neal played at Lawrence, he had an offer from the Cowboys and Gundy remembers him well.

“They were a physical team,” Gundy said about KU. “Their quarterback is athletic, and they have a freshman running back that we offered. He’s a good player. And defensively, they made plays. They’re a well-coached team. (Leipold) does a good job with technique and fundamentals, and every week they’re getting better, in my opinion. That’s what I saw, and I saw the best performance against Oklahoma.”

Gundy went back and watched the film on the Kansas-Oklahoma game to start his scouting report.

Mike Gundy is getting his team ready to play Kansas this Saturday. Last weekend the Jayhawks pushed the Cowboys arch-rival, Oklahoma to the final minutes in the fourth quarter.

Neal has turned in two, 100-yard performances in his true freshman season since taking over the starting job.

“He’s fast, he’s physical, and strong physically,” Gundy said of Neal. “I don’t know what his size is right now, but we felt like he would be a 200-pounder after he’s in school for a year or so. We liked his physique and what we thought could be a really good college running back.”

The Cowboys are coming off their first loss of the season at Iowa State. They are still on top and in good position in the race for the Big 12 title game. Gundy was asked if his team might get caught looking past the Jayhawks.

“We’re not far enough along to overlook anybody,” he said. “I expect this to be a fourth-quarter game. We’re not in a position right now, based on a variety of things to overlook anybody because we don’t score as many points as we have the years past for whatever reason, so that shouldn’t be an issue.”

He has seen the improvement with Kansas over the season and reiterated they will not be thinking about the Big 12 championship and get ahead of themselves.

“We need to work on Kansas,” Gundy said. “This is a team that has gotten considerably better, and there shouldn’t be anybody thinking about that because we need to play well against Kansas first.”

Gundy also gave praise to the Kansas coaching staff for the fundamental work they have shown film.

“From what I’ve seen, and I’ve seen quite a bit, they’re fundamentally sound,” he said. “They’re well coached, from what I see. I like and don’t like the direction they’re going. I appreciate quality coaching and fundamentals and technique and stuff but not when I have to play against them.”