“You know, what's interesting with them, there's been a number of teams over the years, go up there and play there when they (KU) were struggling,” Gundy said. “I mean, call it like it is, and not play very good. I'm sure you've been there enough times following OU and following us when we were pretty good and you looked at the scoreboard, it's like three minutes to in the third quarter, it's like 24-17.”

Gundy knew the Jayhawks were playing better football last year when they were in a tight game with Oklahoma.

Mike Gundy has seen the Kansas program improve and he talked about it last year. After seeing the Jayhawks reach five wins for the first time since 2009 the progress has increased since last season.

He remembered the game in 2014 when Kansas and Oklahoma State were tied up late in the fourth quarter. That’s when Tyreek Hill returned a kickoff 99 yards to win the game. Gundy knows Lawrence can be a tough place to play.

“I've been there a number of times with what I would've considered on paper, a considerably better team,” he said. “One year, Tyreek had to return a kickoff to give us a lead. Last year they were making strides in my opinion, and I thought they had really good schemes, in my opinion, they were well coached, they just couldn't turn the corner at certain cases.”

Gundy saw the Kansas program improving in Leipold’s first season and they carried that momentum into this year.

“We saw that carry over,” he said. “The quarterback was making a lot of plays, running some counter triple option RPO stuff that's not easy to deal with. The quarterback's willing to run and willing to get hit, so you have to defend him. And then, you start to win a little bit. Now everybody chases the ball and trying to make plays and have fun.

“And instead of 12,000 or 15,000 people coming to the game now they got, what, 40 or 45 or whatever they've averaged, and things change. And it doesn't take long. So, it's really good for our conference and not as good for the coaches because you got to go up and play well as we've seen.”

Gundy was asked about the KU program and Leipold’s ability to turn it around in his second year.

“He's done well everywhere he's been.” Gundy said. “He's a good football coach. I told you guys last year before we played them, I like their concepts. I like their schemes. They were in games and had something go wrong at the end but could've won. They could've beat OU last year at home.”