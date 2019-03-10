“I knew this day was going to come,” Lee said. “I'm a senior now, and the leaders from last year are gone. It's my time to step up and play the leader role now. I got to help take this team to a bowl game and move from there.”

The likely candidates come from the secondary for the 2019 season. Bryce Torneden and Mike Lee have been in the program and combined for over 50 starts.

Last year a lot of the leadership from the defense came with the front seven. With graduation the leaders from 2018 are gone and new players will step up.

Last season players like Joe Dineen and Daniel Wise were key leaders on the defensive side. And there are more players that will vacate that leadership role going into next season.

“With Joe, Daniel, Jay-Book (Jeremiah Booker) leaving those are three right there who were leaders,” Torneden said. “Then there more guys like Keith (Loneker). All those players just stick out, they're very special people. They're hard to replace obviously. We’re going to do our best to fill their shoes.”

Lee said he was more vocal from his safety position last year and hopes that carries over into being a leader as a senior. The players who led last year played up front and this year it will come the back end in the secondary.

“I've been communicating more since my junior year,” Lee said. “I had to play that role. Now it's getting everybody on the same page. Getting everybody running to the ball. Nobody slacking and getting no loafs. All 11 of us have to go to the ball. We’ve just got to make a change and really turn the program around.”

Both Lee and Torneden were two players selected to the leadership council Les Miles talked about in his opening press conference last week. It is a signal their leadership will be needed as the spring continues and through the fall.

“It's just kind of like the core of our team,” Torneden said about the council. “It means a lot to us, but we understand that those spots aren't set in stone. We have to continue to maintain and excel like we've been doing to get to that point and provide for our team.

“It definitely means a lot to me, just being a part of the unity council being selected by our team. It means a lot to me that they have that faith in me.”