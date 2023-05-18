During the summer of his senior year Mikey Pauley visited area schools for football camps. Although he was committed to play baseball at Nebraska, the football offers started to come. Within a 24-hour span Pauley earned football offers from Kansas and Kansas State.

Pauley would eventually lead Blue Valley Northwest to the 6A football state title and signed with the Cornhuskers to play football and baseball.

After a year in the Nebraska program Pauley decided to enter the transfer portal.

And the Jayhawks came calling again. It did not take them long.

“I would say a couple minutes after I entered the portal, I got a call from Coach K, and we talked for a bit and he just told me where their heads were at,” Pauley said. “He told me where their QB room was at, and it was great talk. That's kind of how it started. It was just a couple minutes after I entered the portal. They were definitely the first school to call me.”

After the initial call from Andy Kotelnicki, Pauley said he stayed in communication with the Kansas staff. He mixed in conversations with quarterback coach Jim Zebrowski.

“We stayed in touch frequently,” Pauley said. “I talked to Coach Z also and just talked to him about just the basic stuff. And then I took a visit. They brought me in to take a quick visit, sit face-to-face, and that went really well also.”