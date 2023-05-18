Mikey Pauley felt comfortable with Kansas coaching staff
During the summer of his senior year Mikey Pauley visited area schools for football camps. Although he was committed to play baseball at Nebraska, the football offers started to come. Within a 24-hour span Pauley earned football offers from Kansas and Kansas State.
Pauley would eventually lead Blue Valley Northwest to the 6A football state title and signed with the Cornhuskers to play football and baseball.
After a year in the Nebraska program Pauley decided to enter the transfer portal.
And the Jayhawks came calling again. It did not take them long.
“I would say a couple minutes after I entered the portal, I got a call from Coach K, and we talked for a bit and he just told me where their heads were at,” Pauley said. “He told me where their QB room was at, and it was great talk. That's kind of how it started. It was just a couple minutes after I entered the portal. They were definitely the first school to call me.”
After the initial call from Andy Kotelnicki, Pauley said he stayed in communication with the Kansas staff. He mixed in conversations with quarterback coach Jim Zebrowski.
“We stayed in touch frequently,” Pauley said. “I talked to Coach Z also and just talked to him about just the basic stuff. And then I took a visit. They brought me in to take a quick visit, sit face-to-face, and that went really well also.”
Pauley made the trip to Lawrence to see the coaches in person. After that meeting, he got the feeling KU could be the place to continue his career.
“It was great,” Pauley said. “I got to sit down with Coach K, Coach Leipold, and see some of the additions they're going to be adding to the football side of things. There were some great conversations. It really made me feel wanted and welcomed at KU.”
Life has come full circle for Pauley. Kansas is the local school who offered him in high school, and he will make his new home in Lawrence two years later. The fact he knew the coaching staff from his high school days helped reconnect and lead him to KU.
“I'm pretty comfortable with it,” he said. “I've known the coaches since high school, and they know who I am. They have a great relationship with my old high school head coach, Clint Rider. It will definitely give me a lot of confidence when I get into the facilities this summer. A lot of confidence when I get there, just knowing that I've built this relationship for a couple years now and how much they wanted me in high school as well.”
Pauley did everything at Blue Valley Northwest playing football, basketball, and baseball. He led the Huskies to a state title throwing for 1945 yards and rushing for 1220. He was the Thomas Simone Award winner given to the best football in the Kansas City area. He was rated the number one catching prospect in Kansas.
He followed the Kansas program and saw the progress they made last year in Leipold’s second season.
“I have a couple friends that are in the program and some people I grew up playing with,” he said. “I was always looking at the scores and catching the highlights. It definitely was something I was watching like, ‘Wow, that's a lot different than when they were recruiting me a couple years ago.’
“It was very fun to see, even though I wasn't on the team. I just feel proud to see the guys I know having some great success. And just being a school from home, it's always fun to cheer on those guys.”