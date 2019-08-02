As fall camp started with the first practice on Friday, Les Miles got a chance to have both of his sons at practice. Manny Miles transferred from North Carolina, and Ben transferred from Texas &M. “I went to grab one of them and started teaching and I said, oh Lord, this is my son,” Miles said. “I didn't know if it was exactly what I should do or, hey, somebody else, coach this kid, will you? But it's a joy, to be honest with you. They get no advantage, but it's fun for dad to see those two big boys running around competing.” Ben is the latest transfer as news came down this week he would be with the team for fall camp. Miles joked during his press conference Kansas fans are going to see a huddle and a fullback. That’s something they haven’t seen in a long time. “He's got some guys that are pretty talented that are around him,” Miles said of Ben. “He's got to step in there and be the guy. But I think he's a pretty talented athlete. I think he helps in a bunch of ways. I think he comes with a right disposition.”

Miles is happy to be coaching his sons, but they won't get special treatment

Pooka Williams returns to team for first practice

Pooka Williams returned to the team for the first practice after missing all of the spring. After serving his suspension, Miles said the preseason All Big 12 selection at running back, is happy to be part of the team again. He will miss the first game of the season against Indiana State. “He's so glad to be back with his team,” Miles said. “Back to sweating in a football uniform and just being a part. And you can see it. We've kept him kind of away from play, because he's not going to play in the first game, but that hasn't stopped him from smiling and enjoying being with us.”

Linebacker won't return, time for others to step up

It was announced Drew Harvey wouldn’t be back with the team for the 2019 season. Harvey was expected to battle for a starting position at linebacker. It is a position where the Jayhawks will be inexperienced and will be starting three, new players. “Only thing I can tell you is, he's no longer on our team,” Miles said. This will be one of the most interesting position battles in fall camp because there are few players returning with game experience. Kyron Johnson has moved to linebacker after playing on the end and had 355 snaps last season. Dru Prox is also expected to in the mix who played 25 snaps last season. Miles mentioned Najee Stevens-McKenzie at linebacker and newcomer Hayden Hatcher. Hatcher arrived this summer after transferring from Iowa Western. “Kyron Johnson, we moved from outside to inside, and I think he's going to make a difference,” Miles said. “I think Najee has really had a nice summer, and should be prepared to play significantly. And Hayden, who we just picked him up and I think that he's going to be a talented guy. It depends on how quickly he learns the system.”

Parker, Potter are true freshman expected to see the field