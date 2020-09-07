JayhawkSlant - Miles expects MacVittie and Kendrick to play week one

Miles expects MacVittie and Kendrick to play week one
When Les Miles released his first depth chart of the season it listed Thomas MacVittie and Miles Kendrick at quarterback. And neither one is listed as the starter.
There was an “OR” listed next to their names meaning the quarterback competition will carry on through the week and maybe into the first game.
“I would think that there's a good possibility that both quarterbacks would play,” Miles said.
Last week Miles said he wanted to go with one quarterback and the plan was to stick with him. For now, the race is too close to call.
He also doesn’t want to name a starter because there are things that can happen between now and kickoff.
“At some point in time, you tell your team, this is the best guy, and then suddenly you get a splintered nail or a broken hand,” Miles said. “And you just spent your time saying that this is your starter when in reality is, there's this closer proximity than you think. And so why would you bemoan your starter unknowingly by just naming who your starter is.”
Kendrick played four games in 2018 before suffering an injury. MacVittie only attempted one pass, but Miles says both are taking control of the offense.
“I think there's a number of real quality people there,” Miles said. “And I think that's really the most important piece taking snaps and making sure that you understand that offense and your communications with your teammates are tight. And we're fortunate to have a couple of guys that can do that.”
It doesn’t sound like the battle will be won this week and both players will get a chance to show what they can do against Coastal Carolina.
“We would probably take that series by series and the substitutes not necessarily representative of quality of play or lack of their quality of play,” Miles said. “So, I think it's always spent smart not to just talk off the cuff.”
There is a chance one quarterback could get off to a hot start and they still give the other an opportunity to show what they can do. Miles said they might not settle on one quarterback given different situations.
“I think it really depends on how they play,” he said. “They start and one starts fast and stays at that speed. We might make a change anyway, just to see how the other responds. And I can't imagine that we won't more enjoy the play of one or two of those guys.”
It makes for an interesting week of practice and using the first game as a barometer to see which player might respond. Miles said he will work with offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon in making the decisions.
“This is with any assistant coach about position changes and how we want to go with another guy,” Miles said. “That will be certainly my decision. That decision, we will want Dearmon to weigh in on it.”