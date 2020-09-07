JayhawkSlant - Miles expects MacVittie and Kendrick to play week one

When Les Miles released his first depth chart of the season it listed Thomas MacVittie and Miles Kendrick at quarterback. And neither one is listed as the starter.

There was an “OR” listed next to their names meaning the quarterback competition will carry on through the week and maybe into the first game.

“I would think that there's a good possibility that both quarterbacks would play,” Miles said.

Last week Miles said he wanted to go with one quarterback and the plan was to stick with him. For now, the race is too close to call.

He also doesn’t want to name a starter because there are things that can happen between now and kickoff.

“At some point in time, you tell your team, this is the best guy, and then suddenly you get a splintered nail or a broken hand,” Miles said. “And you just spent your time saying that this is your starter when in reality is, there's this closer proximity than you think. And so why would you bemoan your starter unknowingly by just naming who your starter is.”