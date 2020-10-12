JayhawkSlant - Miles Kendrick bringing a new energy to practice

The Jayhawks have been in a game of musical chairs at quarterback. Whether it has been injuries or a new player earning the start, the quarterback position has been in flux.

If Brent Dearmon had his way, he would go with one quarterback and stick to it.

“In my world, I'd like to play one QB,” Dearmon said. “I'd like to go with that guy and build the confidence with him. But in the crazy (year) 2020, and the COVID pandemic situation, you have got to have two and three ready. Your three has to probably get more reps than he's ever gotten before, because of COVID.”

The status of true freshman Jalon Daniels is still unknown, but the quarterback room got some good news. Thomas MacVittie who started the first game against Coastal Carolina is back.

“He’s a full go,” Dearmon said.