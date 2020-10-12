JayhawkSlant - Miles Kendrick bringing a new energy to practice

Miles Kendrick bringing a new energy to practice
The Jayhawks have been in a game of musical chairs at quarterback. Whether it has been injuries or a new player earning the start, the quarterback position has been in flux.
If Brent Dearmon had his way, he would go with one quarterback and stick to it.
“In my world, I'd like to play one QB,” Dearmon said. “I'd like to go with that guy and build the confidence with him. But in the crazy (year) 2020, and the COVID pandemic situation, you have got to have two and three ready. Your three has to probably get more reps than he's ever gotten before, because of COVID.”
The status of true freshman Jalon Daniels is still unknown, but the quarterback room got some good news. Thomas MacVittie who started the first game against Coastal Carolina is back.
“He’s a full go,” Dearmon said.
MacVittie will likely be the back-up heading into the West Virginia game, although he is healthy to return. Last Miles Kendrick took all the reps with the first unit and Dearmon said he looked good.
Wide receiver Takulve Williams is on board with Kendrick earning the top spot.
“One thing about Miles, he brings this spark to the team,” Williams said. “I feel like when he's back there you know something's about to happen. He's one of those leaders right before we go out, he's like we're about to go score six.”
Williams said Kendrick has shown leadership and he’s seen a different energy with him taking most of the snaps.
“Quarterbacks are like born leaders and he's (Kendrick) one of those ones who is like you believe it when he says it,” Williams said. “He can get the whole team riled up and say ‘let's go get it.’ Now that he's starting, it's like a different demeanor he's bringing to practice now. I feel like the last practice he had the energy up
“He was making us practice hard. It's the coaches job to do that, but when you have a person like that on your team who's actually doing it, it actually means more. That's just how I feel.”