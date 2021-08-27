Miles Kendrick taking senior year 'one game at a time'
Miles Kendrick wants to finish his college career on a high note. Following a disappointing junior season where he juggled the starting quarterback responsibility, the California native is looking forward to putting a better product on the field this fall.
Among the candidates, Kendrick is the senior figure. While he may not have as much in-game experience as Lance Leipold would like, there's no doubt he's played a lot of college football and knows a thing or two about the quarterback position.
When asked about some of his goals heading into the year, Kendrick said the fight towards bowl eligibility is something that means a lot to the group.
"Obviously, a bowl game is out there," he said. "It's a big goal for not only the upperclassmen but just for everyone in the program."
The Jayhawks haven't seen the lights of a bowl game since 2008, but Kendrick believes each game is a step back towards that goal.
He stressed the importance of staying focused each week and putting this team in a position to start competing in football games.
"It's just taking it one game at a time, right?" Kendrick said. "We want to be 1-0 every single week. Just focus on every practice leading up to the game, and being intent and focus on each opponent that we're faced with each and every week."
Kendrick knows he's playing a role in the rebuild, even if the wheels start turning on his way out the door. He's focused on preparing the group for success and changing the narrative from last season's winless effort.
"Just taking a step forward from last season," he said. "Making improvements from last season in order to be able to pick up where we left off for the future."
Sharing the quarterback duties last year with then-true freshman Jalon Daniels, Kendrick couldn't seem to find the right spark to set him apart from the competition.
He shared his thoughts about working with Daniels on and off the field, crediting his development and enjoying his growth right alongside him in the position room.
"You can definitely see his progression from coming in as a true freshman," Kendrick said. "You can definitely see the strides that he's made not only as a quarterback, but also his intangibles, as a leader."
He continued: "That's been one of the more exciting things that I've been able to witness. Because he's just one of those young guys that came into the quarterback room and to be able to just push a guy like that, just have some sort of an influence on him. We learn from one another."
Quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski has been leaving an imprint on Kendrick as well, even if it's only been through fall camp.
Kendrick is a fan of the changes Zebrowski is bringing to the room and says he's seeing a sense of urgency among the group for the first time in a while.
"Coach Z has brought a competitiveness in the quarterback room of focus, determination, and urgency that I haven't really felt in the quarterback room in a long time," he said. "It's allowed us to be able to handle pressure and handle expectations and be a relentless competitor on a daily basis."
Zebrowski brings 29+ years of experience to the Kansas quarterback camp, seeing valuable time educating in both the Big Ten and Mid-American Conference (MAC).
Since kicking off fall camp, Kendrick can tell Coach Zebrowski has a firm grasp on what's expected from a starting quarterback and is putting his faith in the former Buffalo staffer.
"So much knowledge of the game," he said. "He's seen so much good football, so many good quarterbacks, and he knows what it takes. He knows what it takes to be a winning quarterback."