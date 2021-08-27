Miles Kendrick taking senior year 'one game at a time'

Miles Kendrick wants to finish his college career on a high note. Following a disappointing junior season where he juggled the starting quarterback responsibility, the California native is looking forward to putting a better product on the field this fall.

Among the candidates, Kendrick is the senior figure. While he may not have as much in-game experience as Lance Leipold would like, there's no doubt he's played a lot of college football and knows a thing or two about the quarterback position.

When asked about some of his goals heading into the year, Kendrick said the fight towards bowl eligibility is something that means a lot to the group.

"Obviously, a bowl game is out there," he said. "It's a big goal for not only the upperclassmen but just for everyone in the program."

The Jayhawks haven't seen the lights of a bowl game since 2008, but Kendrick believes each game is a step back towards that goal.

He stressed the importance of staying focused each week and putting this team in a position to start competing in football games.

"It's just taking it one game at a time, right?" Kendrick said. "We want to be 1-0 every single week. Just focus on every practice leading up to the game, and being intent and focus on each opponent that we're faced with each and every week."