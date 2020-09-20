JayhawkSlant - Miles looking to create turnovers, team will work hard

“They have the opportunity right now to turn this thing around and do those things that we came here to do,” Miles said. “We understand what the attack was (Coastal) and how we were going after this team. We just didn't have the opportunity to get that going.”

Coastal Carolina forced three turnovers, all in the first half. That led to a hole the Jayhawks couldn’t ever get out of.

“I think it's an innocent team and a team that doesn't understand how to start fast,” Miles said on his Hawk Talk show. “And I did a poor job, obviously getting them to do that. We had five drives and three of those drives ended in a turnover. We talk about those things. On the first drive we were looking to capitalize on some early momentum and being in that stadium because we enjoy being in The Booth.”

Those were also issues last season and Kansas head coach Les Miles is fully aware of them.

The two take-aways from the Coastal Carolina game was falling behind early and losing the turnover battle.

While giving the ball away was a hot topic on message boards among Kansas fans, the defense never produced one of their own. Once Coastal Carolina got the lead, they played high percentage football and kept it away from Kansas.

The closest they got was Coastal quarterback Grayson McCall fumbled and the ball bounced right back to him.

Miles was asked about players who can help create turnovers.

“Dru Prox is back and he had 11 tackles in that game,” Miles said. “I mean, we're finally getting those guys that we need back on the roster. Gavin Potter's back. We're going to be a good football team. We have recruited well. This is a high school dominated team and I'm just telling you, that this is a team that is going to play extremely hard.”

If there was a positive Miles takes from the game heading into Baylor this week, it is the fact his team showed fight in the second half. They cut the deficit to 35-23 midway through the fourth quarter, but couldn’t convert the two-point conversion.

Miles Kendrick helped get the offense flowing after Thomas MacVittie was injured.

“Let's give Coach Dearmon some credit there,” Miles said. “It would be my suggestion that he knew exactly where to go with the ball, and he didn't want to wait. So, it was fun to see that he (Kendrick) comes into the game and Brent says, this is where we're going with the ball and we hit a big play.”

Next up is a scheduled road game against Baylor. The Bears haven’t played yet since their game against Houston was canceled.

Looking ahead Miles said his team will continue to work hard and believes there will be wins down the road.

“We work too hard to not benefit from our labor,” he said. “And I think you'll find that this football team will continue to work hard and continue to employ all of the principals that coaches who are teaching them. The first principle is you cannot turn the ball over three times. You can't do it.

“It's just something that if you want to win, you’ve got to eliminate that first. We've worked on it again and again, and we will continue to do that. Yeah. Our football team's a great group of young men. They're fun to coach and they're going to work hard to be there and be in the game and they will win their share.”