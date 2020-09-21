JayhawkSlant - Miles on QB, chances of playing, new position for Harris

The Jayhawks will start preparation this week looking at three quarterbacks and in the end, Miles would like to go with one. But until someone steps up as the leader it appears to be a group effort. “I'll jump in there and say that Thomas MacVittie is looking better,” Miles said. “And I think he'll think he'll have an opportunity to certainly take the field and Miles Kendrick also certainly is capable. And Jalon Daniels played extremely hard in that game. So, we'll go into practice week and see who's the best or who gives us the best opportunity at victory.” When asked about finding one quarterback and sticking with him Miles said that would be the ideal situation. “Well, we'd like to move in the direction of one, but we want to make sure that that one is the best one,” he said. “And I don't think that's necessarily an easy decision. So, we'll take it a step at a time and play the best players.”

Miles said he wants to settle on one quarterback but that might not happen this week

Defense working on tackling, making big plays

Last week the Jayhawks lost the turnover battle 3-0 in their opening loss to Coastal Carolina. While a lot of attention has been given to offense for losing the ball, the defense never came up a with a takeaway of their own. Miles said that would be an emphasis heading into the bye week and expects improvement in big plays and tackles for a loss. “We spent some time in last week, in what was the bye-week teaching tackling,” he said. “And I think our guys certainly understood the opportunity that was in front of them to really improve. And I think our TFL numbers will certainly improve, but I think they had the cooperation of the team as well.”

Preparing for Baylor and Covid concerns

The Jayhawks will go into their first conference game against Baylor playing a bit of a guessing game. Baylor has lost two non-conference games against Louisiana Tech and Houston due to Covid issues. Miles talked about the percentages of playing Baylor on the road and if the game could be canceled. “The key piece certainly is the testing and making sure that your team doesn't have to put itself at risk in any way,” Miles said. “But, I'm sure that those decisions will be made and done correctly. I do not know the percentages of whether we'll play this weekend or not.” The focus will be on Baylor and not whether the game could be in doubt. The team will practice through Thursday and then take their final Covid test of the week. “I know that we'll all take a test on Thursday, and sometime Friday, or sometime Thursday night, we'll have the test results,” Miles said. “And I'm sure they (Baylor) will as well. This is one of our conference schools, and we want to make sure that everything happens positively as best we can for both Baylor and this Kansas team.”

Corione Harris returns with a new position