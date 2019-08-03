“We worked on our offense, defense, and special teams, and we’re better,” Kansas head coach Les Miles said. “Now, we're not where we need to be but we're taking strides. And I like it. I like my team. I'm proud of their efforts.”

The same goes for Saturday’s practice before the team moves to shells, which is considered shoulder pads, shorts, and helmets.

On the first day of fall practice the Jayhawks were in shorts and shorts. It is mandated by the NCAA the first few days of practice are used to break slowly back into helmets and shoulder pads.

Another emphasis Miles and his staff put on the team during the first day of practice was playing in space.

“You work on things that are space-oriented,” he said. “In other words, there's no reason for you to line up and do a bunch of in-line smacking and hitting and stuff. It just doesn't make any sense. We started with two-minute drill, and we did scramble drill. We did a number of things designed to view what this team's going to be like in space. And we undertook a lot of different situations. It was really productive.”

Last spring the Kansas coaching staff got started installing a new system. Although the players got a crash-course last spring, there will be more installation in fall camp. There are eight more practices scheduled in the month of August compared to what they had in spring football.

“I think we got a good piece of what we needed to get done in spring,” Miles said. “I don't know what percentage that was, but there's some more to do. This month we'll have to deal with installation. We will look at our first, three opponents.

“And it'll be the things that we've done in the past and the things that fit game plans. So, I think we're about where most of my teams have been. They're in position to put a couple more things in and make a difference.”

Last year the Jayhawks tied for 78th in the fewest penalties in division one. That ranked well below the halfway point of all teams. That will be something Miles looks to improve, and if they can clean up penalties, he believes they have a chance to be a good team.

“It's always the amount of mistakes that you make versus your opponent,” he said. “If I can make a down payment on less pre-snap penalties, less holding penalties, and less extended plays. What I'm saying is, if we can stop pre-snap penalties, post-snap penalties, and make sure that we take it away and not turn it over, we're going to be a really good team.”