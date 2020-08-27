JayhawkSlant - Miles says QB still battling, Frazier enters transfer portal

Miles says QB still battling, Frazier enters transfer portal
The Jayhawks have been in pads since returning last week and have two scrimmages in the books. Les Miles likes what he has seen so far in fall camp.
“I can tell you that we've had a productive summer thus far,” Miles said. “We've had 11 practices and two scrimmages. One of the scrimmages was a short, kind of specific to a situation, and the other was a 100-play scrimmage. We need to get football ready, conditioning, and that's what that was about.”
And not everything has been hitting and physical. The players were rewarded with a four-square tournament and ice cream trucks after Saturday’s practice. Freshman wide receiver Luke Grimm has drawn good reviews in camp and apparently can play four-square.
On top of that there are no football players in quarantine due to the Coronavirus.
“We had a long four-square tournament, and we had to fight right down to the last go,” Miles said. “Luke Grimm won it outright, and there were several celebrated ice cream truck deliveries. Good fun was had by all. We also are proud that we have zero quarantine or isolation with coronavirus issues, and we're happiest about that.”
Latest on QB and kicker competition
Last week Miles said there were several quarterbacks competing for the starting job. Another position where there is expected to be competition down to the wire is place-kicker between Liam Jones and Jacob Borcila.
Both position battles could go down to the last week of practice.
“I see the quarterback battle going the exact same way that it has,” Miles said. “I think that would be decided late in the fall, probably just before we hit the game. With the battle of the kickers, we're talented there. We'll, we'll kick it deep and with some strength and I, I like are like where we're at there with the kickers.”
Frazier enters the transfer portal
The Rivals Twitter account broke the news shortly before Miles press conference that Antione Frazier entered the transfer portal. Frazier was expected to compete for the starting job at left tackle.
“That's a decision that he made,” Miles said. “I think we're really going to be in pretty-good shape. I think it does affect the depth some, but I think they'll be fine.”
Miles said last week he thought the offensive line had a chance to better than it was in 2019.
“We'll have some other tackles that we'll be able to rotate through,” he said. “We feel pretty good and we liked some of the young guys and we don't want to necessarily slow up their progress.