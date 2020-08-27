JayhawkSlant - Miles says QB still battling, Frazier enters transfer portal

The Jayhawks have been in pads since returning last week and have two scrimmages in the books. Les Miles likes what he has seen so far in fall camp.

“I can tell you that we've had a productive summer thus far,” Miles said. “We've had 11 practices and two scrimmages. One of the scrimmages was a short, kind of specific to a situation, and the other was a 100-play scrimmage. We need to get football ready, conditioning, and that's what that was about.”

And not everything has been hitting and physical. The players were rewarded with a four-square tournament and ice cream trucks after Saturday’s practice. Freshman wide receiver Luke Grimm has drawn good reviews in camp and apparently can play four-square.

On top of that there are no football players in quarantine due to the Coronavirus.

“We had a long four-square tournament, and we had to fight right down to the last go,” Miles said. “Luke Grimm won it outright, and there were several celebrated ice cream truck deliveries. Good fun was had by all. We also are proud that we have zero quarantine or isolation with coronavirus issues, and we're happiest about that.”