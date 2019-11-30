Les Miles and his staff will be out on the road recruiting on Sunday. Just a day after their season ended they know the importance on this recruiting class.

Miles said they will have a team meeting, and then one with the staff. After that they will all hit the road.

He has a home visit scheduled with a recruit on Sunday night and more throughout the week. One position they will be looking for is a quarterback.

“Certainly we need a quarterback,” he said. “If we can find a great quarterback in this class, we'll take one.”