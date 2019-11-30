Miles, staff turn to recruiting right away
Les Miles and his staff will be out on the road recruiting on Sunday. Just a day after their season ended they know the importance on this recruiting class.
Miles said they will have a team meeting, and then one with the staff. After that they will all hit the road.
He has a home visit scheduled with a recruit on Sunday night and more throughout the week. One position they will be looking for is a quarterback.
“Certainly we need a quarterback,” he said. “If we can find a great quarterback in this class, we'll take one.”
If they don’t land a quarterback, Miles mentioned they have players inside the program they feel confident in. After the Baylor game, Miles pointed out Thomas MacVittie and Miles Kendrick as two examples.
“We like MacVittie and the other Miles (Kendrick) lad,” he said. “We have a pretty good quarterback that could be a part of us already.”
Coming off a 3-8 season in his first year Miles believes they have a good recruiting pitch to recruits.
“It's an honest and sincere rendition of a great education, an opportunity to launch a career,” he said. “Play early, and we're looking for those kinds of players that would develop, do some special things. And I think that guys that will want to come to Kansas will look forward to that.”
Looking back to when Miles first arrived in Lawrence, he sees progress in recruiting. Compared to this time last year he said they are well ahead in recruiting.
“Considering where we were at this time last year, we're miles ahead,” Miles said. “We'll have an opportunity to be in a lot of real quality homes. So, I think our recruitment will be very positive.”