Les Miles said after practice on Tuesday he wants to see the offense limit mistakes. The Kansas head coach said the mistakes have been holding the offense back during practices and scrimmages.

“I think our team is getting upset with being held back, little penalties, things that stop drives, extend drives,” Miles said. “We're sloppy right now but we are I think we’re a very capable team, but one that's going to have to eliminate some mistakes.”

Miles said the mistakes are mental and not physical. Although there are things that need to get cleaned up Miles made it clear everybody is working together to improve.

“We're in this thing together,” he said. “It’s not like the coach is just mad at the players, that's not it at all. We're in this thing together and frankly, it's the only way it works. And we'll have to see how we respond. If it's important to us, this will be a short, slow period and we'll get to it pretty quickly.”

But not all was bad when it came to talking about the offense. Miles likes some of the throws the quarterbacks have made and said Andrew Parchment is one of the skill players standing out.

“Thomas MacVittie and the quarterbacks seem to be throwing the ball better,” Miles said. “The protection's not quite what we wanted so it didn't really give them the day that they could have had. Parchment is probably is coming faster than people may have thought.”

Through nine practices the players are still learning things a new staff is teaching and installing. And Miles sees the potential to get better.

“I think we're a talented team,” he said. “I think we threw the ball and caught the ball well. The protection's difficult, the defense was coming up the field on us. And again, couple of mistakes that can be corrected and must be corrected as we go forward.”

On the other side of the offense Miles likes what he has seen from the defense and special teams.

“I think our defense is coming, and I think they’ve made less mistakes and played well,” he said. “I think special teams have come along. I think we're punting and kicking and doing those things that we need to do. We're going to be a good football team, it's just a matter of when.”