One thing Miller has going for him as he makes a return to the Kansas sidelines is returning experience. The Jayhawks return 100 percent of their linebacker tackles from a season ago and have three seniors in Joe Dineen, Osaze Ogbebor, and Keith Loneker, Jr.

“I am happy with all of those seniors,” Miller said.

The leader of the group is Dineen who led the FBS in solo tackles. He was chosen to several Big 12 pre-season teams.

“Joe has been out there more than anyone,” Miller said. “He has a great attitude and approach to where this program is. He understands what has to be done here. He has taken ownership proud of him. I think he is going to do some great things this fall.”

There are also newcomers to the experienced group. One of the late arrivals was Drew Harvey who is a transfer from Hutchinson Community College. He originally signed with Wyoming out of high school. Miller was familiar with Harvey because he watched him play in high school and him on the radar when he coached at Florida State.

At 6-foot-1, 240 pounds Harvey will give the Jayhawks a linebacker with size to play against an opposing run game.

“He was a kid that I watched when I was at Florida State,” Miller said of Harvey. “There were a couple of other kids in the Jayhawk conference as well. We ended up going in a different direction back then. I think he is going to be a guy who will be a factor. He's a little bit behind in regards to the schematics of it. But he will help us. He has a heck of a motor and very physical.”

The other new face is Kenny Bastida, who Miller also knew about when he was recruiting at Florida State. Bastida was a signing day surprise with for the Jayhawks. He had offers from several schools including North Carolina State, Michigan State, Penn State and several others.

With a lot of returning experience it will help Bastida get in the program and learn the system.

“He's a young guy and I think he has a bright future ahead of him,” Miller said. “He's already flashed some things at us in fall camp. He got a little heavy and we made sure to trim that down and he did that. I think in time going to be a heck of a linebacker.”