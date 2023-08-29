Missouri State coach impressed with Jalon Daniels, KU offense
Ryan Beard is going to start his head coaching career at Missouri State against an explosive Kansas offense that scored 36 points a game last year and returns most of their production.
Last year Beard was the defensive coordinator before being promoted to the head coach when Bobby Petrino left for Texas A&M.
He was asked what he thinks of the Jayhawks offense.
“A ton of huge plays,” Beard said. “They're a really talented football team. I think that their quarterback is up for player of the year on all the ballots, which he should be. You know, when you watch his game, he's got some things that you don't see very often. He can run with the football. He's got great vision down the field. He really does a nice job progressing because I'm sure people have been seeing he uses his feet to get out of issues.”
Beard continued to give strong reviews about Jalon Daniels after watching his film.
“He can make progression reads,” he said. “That's the thing I like about him. Jalon sits there and he'll go from one, two, three. And he's not just a runner, he's got a big strong arm. I like his attitude. I think he plays football the right way. He's got a chip on his shoulder.”
Missouri State finds themselves in a situation where they are likely to play two quarterbacks against the Jayhawks on Friday night. On the other side, the are preparing to see two quarterbacks from Kansas.
“I think, again, when you face a team like this, when you've got the backup that does such a nice job, Jason Bean, you see him move on film and he's just like another athlete on the field,” Beard said. “Why would you not utilize him? And again, put him in the slot, do variable motions with him. Do different things to where you create. And again, Lance and those guys do such a good job at Kansas. They'll have a great plan.”
Missouri State will play two quarterbacks
Beard was not ready to name his starting quarterback against Kansas. The Bears will use Jordan Pachot and Jacob Clark under center. They have different strengths, and the Kansas defense will have to prepare for two variations.
“They're both going to play,” he said. “We have significant packages for both players. Both are going to be ready to go, and I think they've both earned that right.”
Pachot is a transfer from Ventura College and Clark from Minnesota.
“Both can help you win,” Beard said. “I think that's where we're at right now. And then, obviously, as the game progresses, depending on if one guy takes the show and runs with it, we'll stick with him. And if not, you could be ready for a quick change. It just depends on what we have to do to be successful in the ball game.”
Former Kansas State running back key part of offense
Missouri State made a point in the offseason to put an emphasis on running the ball. They are replacing several offensive linemen but have a quality running back in Jacardia Wright.
He transferred from Kansas State where he played in five games for the Wildcats in 2021. Last year at Missouri State he gained 711 yards and was voted second team preseason Missouri Valley Conference going into this season.
“I love the running back room,” Beard said. “I've talked about that for a long time. And Jacardia has done a tremendous job through camp. Again, he's a big, strong presence with great vision that does a good job running the football and he's carried the load around here.”
The question will be re-tooling the offensive line. There will be new players stepping into starting roles and Beard has seen improvement since the beginning of fall camp.
“I think we've made significant strides there,” he said. “I think they're coming together as a group because last time we talked, it was about finding the right package of men to start on the offensive line. I still think it'll be by committee in some capacity, but the last two weeks we've really dialed in on situational football and really what the call sheet will look like versus Kansas and then moving forward.”