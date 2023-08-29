Ryan Beard is going to start his head coaching career at Missouri State against an explosive Kansas offense that scored 36 points a game last year and returns most of their production.

Last year Beard was the defensive coordinator before being promoted to the head coach when Bobby Petrino left for Texas A&M.

He was asked what he thinks of the Jayhawks offense.

“A ton of huge plays,” Beard said. “They're a really talented football team. I think that their quarterback is up for player of the year on all the ballots, which he should be. You know, when you watch his game, he's got some things that you don't see very often. He can run with the football. He's got great vision down the field. He really does a nice job progressing because I'm sure people have been seeing he uses his feet to get out of issues.”

Beard continued to give strong reviews about Jalon Daniels after watching his film.

“He can make progression reads,” he said. “That's the thing I like about him. Jalon sits there and he'll go from one, two, three. And he's not just a runner, he's got a big strong arm. I like his attitude. I think he plays football the right way. He's got a chip on his shoulder.”

Missouri State finds themselves in a situation where they are likely to play two quarterbacks against the Jayhawks on Friday night. On the other side, the are preparing to see two quarterbacks from Kansas.

“I think, again, when you face a team like this, when you've got the backup that does such a nice job, Jason Bean, you see him move on film and he's just like another athlete on the field,” Beard said. “Why would you not utilize him? And again, put him in the slot, do variable motions with him. Do different things to where you create. And again, Lance and those guys do such a good job at Kansas. They'll have a great plan.”