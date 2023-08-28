The fact Missouri State has proven they can play against Power Five teams and be competitive is something that has Leipold’s attention. It is something they have experience with, and they will not be intimidated making the trip to Lawrence.

“Year in and year out, that conference seems to get a win against an FBS opponent,” Leipold said. “So, they have our respect. They've been able to add transfers. They've been a program that I think has always been able to attract transfers even before the portal was active with the immediate eligibility at the FCS level.”

There have been a lot of changes to the Bears program since last season, but Kansas head coach Lance Leipold said they have his team’s respect.

Last year they played Arkansas, and they took the lead into the fourth quarter. The Razorbacks eventually scored 21 points in the final quarter to win 38-27. In 2021 Missouri State lost to Oklahoma State 23-16 in Stillwater in a game that went down to the last possession.

The last two years Missouri State has gone on the road and put a scare into two Power Five football teams.

Combine the fact they play in the best FCS conference in the country Leipold believes they will be an opponent that cannot be overlooked.

“They play in an excellent conference,” he said. “I asked our staff yesterday, what's the percentage of the last 10 years at the national champs come out of the Missouri Valley. They're going to come in here expecting to win, not wanting to win. They're not going to flinch at an opportunity to play against Power Five opponent.”

The Bears are going through a coaching transition as Ryan Beard takes over. He was the defensive coordinator for Bobby Petrino, who left to take the offensive coordinator position at Texas A&M.

Petrino’s son, Nick, will be the offensive coordinator.

“Coach Beard taking over as head coach, post defensive coordinator, you anticipate some things being the same,” Leipold said. “But Coach Petrino's son is now the offensive coordinator. So, you know where some of it's still going to be, you would think foundationally, but much like everyone, you got to get the feel for the rhythm of the game pretty early.”

Leipold mentioned there were several coaches retained making the transition easier. There were not wholesale changes with an entirely new staff.

After watching film on Missouri State Leipold said they return some talent at key positions from last season.

“We know that they've got some weapons on both sides of the ball,” he said. “They've got good speed and really, they’ve got a nice mixture in the backfield. I think the quarterback situation you might see we're kind of a wait and see there at the moment of both play or not.

"A tight end core that's pretty productive and can use in a lot of different ways so they can kind of personnel you in some things. It's going to be kind of a wait and see early in the game many times in this first game is you try to feel the identity of a team.”