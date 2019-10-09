As the story goes, Mitch Lightfoot, while attending a wedding this past summer, told a group of people in attendance that he planned to redshirt the 2019-20 season. Since that time, it was believed, but not confirmed, that the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward from Gilbert, Ariz., would in fact take a redshirt this season.

However, during basketball media day on Wednesday, Lightfoot talked about the wedding in question and, more importantly, was asked directly if a decision about redshirting this season has been made?

“Oh, my girlfriend’s cousin’s wedding,” said Mitch Lightfoot during KU’s basketball media day on Wednesday. “That’s something we have not decided yet. I’m focused on getting better right now and helping this team get as good as we can be.

“I think that we have a lot of potential here. I’m just focused on right now and we’ll make that decision when the time comes around.”

For Lightfoot, the decision to redshirt this season might be much easier than most on the outside might expect. When it comes to KU’s frontcourt, the Jayhawks are absolutely loaded in the paint. On paper, Silvio De Sousa, David McCormack, and Udoka Azubuike are expected to play significant minutes this season.

With a potential logjam in the frontcourt, playing a major role this season might be somewhat of a difficult task for Lightfoot.

Regardless of what happens in the future, Lightfoot, without question, says there is plenty to love about this team.

“I think that we have great chemistry,” said Lightfoot. “Everybody on our team really enjoys playing basketball with each other. Everybody enjoys being friends with each other and I think we’re all motivated to help each other get better and help this team accomplish what we think it can accomplish.”



