Mitch Lightfoot has a decision to make about this season
As the story goes, Mitch Lightfoot, while attending a wedding this past summer, told a group of people in attendance that he planned to redshirt the 2019-20 season. Since that time, it was believed, but not confirmed, that the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward from Gilbert, Ariz., would in fact take a redshirt this season.
However, during basketball media day on Wednesday, Lightfoot talked about the wedding in question and, more importantly, was asked directly if a decision about redshirting this season has been made?
“Oh, my girlfriend’s cousin’s wedding,” said Mitch Lightfoot during KU’s basketball media day on Wednesday. “That’s something we have not decided yet. I’m focused on getting better right now and helping this team get as good as we can be.
“I think that we have a lot of potential here. I’m just focused on right now and we’ll make that decision when the time comes around.”
For Lightfoot, the decision to redshirt this season might be much easier than most on the outside might expect. When it comes to KU’s frontcourt, the Jayhawks are absolutely loaded in the paint. On paper, Silvio De Sousa, David McCormack, and Udoka Azubuike are expected to play significant minutes this season.
With a potential logjam in the frontcourt, playing a major role this season might be somewhat of a difficult task for Lightfoot.
Regardless of what happens in the future, Lightfoot, without question, says there is plenty to love about this team.
“I think that we have great chemistry,” said Lightfoot. “Everybody on our team really enjoys playing basketball with each other. Everybody enjoys being friends with each other and I think we’re all motivated to help each other get better and help this team accomplish what we think it can accomplish.”
One player that Lightfoot expects a big season from is Silvio De Sousa, the 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward from Luanda, Angola. After graduating early from IMG Academy, De Sousa missed a portion of his freshman year, but made a big impact late in the season as Kansas made a run to the Final Four.
Last season, De Sousa was forced to miss the entire season and, at one point, was expected to miss this season as well. However, he was ultimately cleared to play this season and will make his highly anticipated return to the court later on this month.
Lightfoot, late on Wednesday afternoon, was asked specifically about De Sousa.
“The kid has worked harder than anyone I know,” he said. “He’s been through some stuff and he’s kept his head up and has never let anything get him down. I think he deserves to have a big year and I think he’s putting himself in a great position to have a big year.
“Anytime you go through anything in life, you have to persevere. He’s one of those people that did a great job of keeping his nose to the grindstone and keeping everything positive and being such a help to his team and such a light in the community. He’s done a great job.”
There is a belief that, unless an unexpected injury occurs in the frontcourt, Lightfoot will redshirt the 2019-20 season and return to the court the following year. However, if Lightfoot does in fact finish out his career this season, how does the Arizona big man want to be remembered by Kansas fans?
“I just want the teams that I played on to be remembered,” he said. “Final Four team, winning the Big 12, coming back this year and being as good as we can be. However I can make the team better.
“Like I said, I haven’t decided yet (on redshirting), but I do love this place and being here doesn’t suck.”