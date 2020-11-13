JayhawkSlant - Mitch Lightfoot looking forward to making his return to the court

Mitch Lightfoot looking forward to making his return to the court
Last season, Mitch Lightfoot, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward from Gilbert, Ariz., made the decision to redshirt, which meant missing the entire season. After sitting out all of last season, Lightfoot, not surprisingly, is very much looking forward to making his return to the court.
Lightfoot, on Thursday afternoon, talked about his return to the court and what the most difficult part of the process was a year ago.
“I’m excited,” said Mitch Lightfoot. “I'm ready for it to be here. I mean, it's been a long year and a half coming, so just to get out there and play basketball again, it'll be good. And as far as nerves or anything, I've been here long enough. I think nerves are kind of faded.
“I think going from redshirt and I've obviously learned a lot during my redshirt year and then you go from redshirt to quarantine to not seeing your teammates for six months and then getting thrown right back into it,” he added. “So, it's a little different. So, I mean we're taking it and we're getting ready to play some ball.”
One thing Lightfoot is excited about this season is playing with and alongside junior David McCormack. With Udoka Azubuike now preparing for his professional career, Lightfoot knows how important it will be, along with McCormack, the 6-foot-10, 265-pound forward from Norfolk, Va., to hold down the five-spot.
When talking about his relationship with McCormack on Thursday, Lightfoot made it quite clear that KU’s junior big man has grown a ton on the court.
“Yeah. Me and David talked about it,” said Lightfoot. “I'm really good friends with him. So, we talk about it pretty often being able to hold that spot down and give our team the production that we need, whether he's out there, whether I'm out there. I think we're ready for this year and we're going to give it the best we got.
“Like I said he's grown a ton,” he added. “I mean, even from last year he had his flashes games where he had those high point games, but you guys still haven't seen his ability to hit some of those turnaround jump shots that his size makes it super hard to guard into strength. So, I mean, you guys saw a lot of doke last year with jump hooks and dunks and turnarounds near the hoop. So, you'll get to see something different with him out there.”
McCormack isn’t the only player that has impressed Lightfoot during practice. According to Lightfoot, Tyon Grant-Foster, the 6-foot-7, 190-pound guard from Kansas City, Kan., can really score the basketball. Kansas head coach Bill Self and Lightfoot were quick to talk about his performance at practice on Wednesday.
There will be, without question, highs and lows throughout the season for Grant-Foster. However, there’s no doubt that he’s got all of the tools to made an immediate impact this season.
“I think he has the ability to score the ball,” he said. “I mean, the guy can rise up and he jumps high on his jump shot and he's got a... How you would say it, but like a super change of pace to his game to where he can rise up at any point in time and you won't be ready for it. So, you can think he's getting ready to shot. They can go by you or do something like that and just rise up and really knock down shots.
“I mean, like coach said it's pretty special,” he added. “I play with a lot of really good players here and that scoring is kind of different. I mean, guys I've played with it can really score the ball, but he scores in such a different way, I think.”