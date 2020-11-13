JayhawkSlant - Mitch Lightfoot looking forward to making his return to the court

Last season, Mitch Lightfoot, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward from Gilbert, Ariz., made the decision to redshirt, which meant missing the entire season. After sitting out all of last season, Lightfoot, not surprisingly, is very much looking forward to making his return to the court.

Lightfoot, on Thursday afternoon, talked about his return to the court and what the most difficult part of the process was a year ago.

“I’m excited,” said Mitch Lightfoot. “I'm ready for it to be here. I mean, it's been a long year and a half coming, so just to get out there and play basketball again, it'll be good. And as far as nerves or anything, I've been here long enough. I think nerves are kind of faded.

“I think going from redshirt and I've obviously learned a lot during my redshirt year and then you go from redshirt to quarantine to not seeing your teammates for six months and then getting thrown right back into it,” he added. “So, it's a little different. So, I mean we're taking it and we're getting ready to play some ball.”

One thing Lightfoot is excited about this season is playing with and alongside junior David McCormack. With Udoka Azubuike now preparing for his professional career, Lightfoot knows how important it will be, along with McCormack, the 6-foot-10, 265-pound forward from Norfolk, Va., to hold down the five-spot.

When talking about his relationship with McCormack on Thursday, Lightfoot made it quite clear that KU’s junior big man has grown a ton on the court.



