Mitch Lightfoot soaking up the end of his college career at the Final Four

New Orleans – Sixth-year senior Mitch Lightfoot has emerged this season as an integral part of the Kansas roster. Without his contributions off the bench, the Jayhawks may not be competing for a seat in the national championship Saturday afternoon.

And as the Jayhawks, and the rest of the NCAA, emerge from the pandemic, teams are learning just how easily opportunities can be taken away. Lightfoot was a part of a storied 2020 Kansas roster that was a favorite heading into March.

“It's wild to think that that team was the best team in the nation and then it was taken away from them like that,” Lightfoot said. “The guys on this team have talked about it like ‘hey, we got to go out there and play every game like it's our last because you never know.’”

Reflecting on his freshman year at KU, Lightfoot shared the advice he’d tell his former self. Back in 2015, Lightfoot was recruited by Arizona State, California, Creighton and more.

“(I’d say) it’s not going to be hard, but it’s going to be worth it,” Lightfoot said.

“Going to Kansas, I’ve got to play against All-Americans every day and for a Hall of Fame coach (Bill Self), but it’s worth it,” he added. “I’ve played in two Final Fours, won a handful of Big 12 Championships, and played in some pretty big games in front of the best crowd in the nation at Allen Fieldhouse. I pinch myself sometimes that I get to do this day in and day out.”

Now in a position to help lead his team to the tournament finale, Lightfoot said his mission doesn’t change heading into the semifinal round with Villanova.

“Whenever I go into a game, it's my objective to go out there and be the spark that starts our offense or contributes to our offense,” Lightfoot said. “Being able to go out there and help these guys win these games is important to me.”

Through nearly six full seasons, Lightfoot believes he’s taken full advantage of his college career. The seasoned KU forward believes there’s more to the game of basketball than meets the eye and that Kansas has played a major role in his relationship with the sport.

“I think I've embraced it,” Lightfoot said. “I think there's something to be said for being around a program for this long and getting to see players grow, to see coaches grow and the program grow. When I committed here, I wanted to contribute a tiny piece to this tradition. I wanted to be I wanted to be a part of it and I wanted to make it better for me having been here.”

Lightfoot and the top-seeded Jayhawks are set to meet No. 2 Villanova in the Final Four semifinal on Saturday at 5:09 p.m. CT at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.