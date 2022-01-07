Mitch Lightfoot talks about his starting role, watching TTU film, and more

Jumping off the bench into the starting five, super senior Mitch Lightfoot appears to have snagged a seat in No. 6 Kansas' starting lineup, at least for the foreseeable future. Looking to get more out of veteran forward David McCormack, head coach Bill Self has delayed his big’s start in favor of handing Lightfoot the initial start inside. This formula yielded arguably McCormack’s best performance of the season, as the senior posted 17 points and 15 rebounds against the Cowboys. Not concerned with minutes, Lightfoot’s ready for whatever name’s are called Saturday vs. Texas Tech. “Honestly, either way, I think me, David, and Coach (Self), we’re all pretty comfortable doing whatever’s best for the team,” Lightfoot said. Now assigned a different role than he held earlier this season and the year before, Lightfoot says he’s flexible and hopes it can change some of their mojo after the tip. “(I’m) just trying to go out there and give my team the best chance to win, bring some energy to the game,” Lightfoot said. “I think Coach (Self) was looking for a little bit of a spark. And that’s what I’m going to try and do for our guys. And, hopefully, we can continue to roll."

Scouting out Texas Tech

Holding the No. 25 rank, the Red Raiders will be welcoming Kansas into Lubbock, TX looking to rebound from a close loss to No. 11 Iowa State. Under the leadership of Mark Adams in his first year, Texas Tech is well-versed in his coaching from his time as an assistant. Lightfoot had the opportunity to watch the new coach’s squad play against the Cyclones. “They certainly play very hard defensively,” Lightfoot said. “They’re missing a couple of guys,” he added. “That impacts the game. I don’t care what people say; you only have seven guys, as opposed to your full complement, it’s going to impact games. But I think they still played super hard and teams like that can be dangerous.” The two Red Raiders, Kevin McCullar (G) and Mylik Wilson (G), missed last week’s matchup due to injuries. Despite working short-staffed, Texas Tech made it clear to Lightfoot that their defense is air-tight. “They’re very long on the perimeter,” Lightfoot said. “And that allows them to take away driving lanes and get in the gaps. I think, from an offensive perspective, that makes the court feel a whole hell of a lot smaller.” Looking to work around the pressure, Lightfoot’s hoping the group doesn’t get caught by surprise when the Red Raiders bring the intensity. “You get guys that can start to take away your vision,” Lightfoot said. “When it comes to seeing the post when it comes to backdoor cuts against smaller opponents, you’d be able to see and hopefully score on. But we got to make sure we understand the length of this team we’re playing against and how hard they play.”

Tightening up defensively

Letting multiple programs run up the scoreboard early into the season, the Jayhawks have been addressing some of their defensive red flags shortly before the conference schedule opened up. Sealing off the Cowboys late before they could make a strong push, KU is starting to show signs of gradual improvement sealing off the hoop. Lightfoot says communication has been key. “I think we’re getting more in sync with each other,” Lightfoot said. “Being able to trust the big guys to come over and help alter shots is something that I think we’ve gotten better at in the past couple of games.” Lightfoot also complimented the guards’ ability to provide support in defending the block but believes there’s still room for improvement. “If you look even back to the George Mason game,” Lightfoot said. “The guards diving on the post, it takes some pressure off the big guys. But we also got to be able to dive on the post and know when cutters are cutting. I think Oklahoma State scored a couple of times off of cutters when guards were diving on the post. We got to work on those couple of things.”

Walking into enemy territory