The official first day of the transfer portal did not disappoint as it lived up to the hype with close to 1100 players entering.

The Jayhawks had one player go in the portal. Tight end Will Huggins, a former three-star prospect from Shawnee Mission South, entered early on Monday. Huggins was an all-league performer at South and chose Kansas over Oklahoma State.

In his career he played in 11 games, with one catch for a 20-yard touchdown.

In other portal news that could affect KU, there were reports UNLV starting quarterback Jayden Maiava was entering the portal. The Jayhawks will play UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Maiava was named to the Freshman All-American team and the Freshman Quarterback of the Year.

The report was published in the afternoon and quickly spread. It even convinced some people to put a wager on the Jayhawks before the betting line could move.

Over the next several hours there was still no official word that Maiava had entered the portal and some on the UNLV side denying the report.

By late evening it was discovered there was a mix-up and the player who was entering the transfer portal was Sol-Jay Maiava from BYU. Not Maiava from UNLV. The report was later deleted, and it appears at least for now, the Jayhawks will face the starting quarterback from UNLV. Maiava ranks second among freshmen with 2794 yards passing and 14 touchdowns.

It could be a slower day, but several more will enter today. When a player informs the school he wants to transfer they have up to 48 hours to officially enter him in the portal. In some cases that gives a coaching staff time to talk with the player and convince them to stay and make their pitch.