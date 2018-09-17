On creating turnovers and success

It’s like anything else once you see the fruits of your labor it makes it more evident that the focus was worth it. Like anything in life when you have a plan and put in place and you have the means in which you go about improving in an area and you see the improvement occur it is something each individual can build confidence off of and feed off each other.

We need to continue to do that. We have been very fortunate over the last couple of weeks. We have had guys make plays in the last couple weeks but we’ve still left quite a few out there.





On the running game

That has been a major point of emphasis for us is establishing the ground game. We feel like it helps everyone involved when we can move the ball on the ground. It takes a lot of pressure off the quarterbacks and the offensive line when it comes to passing situations.

Being able to throw it when you want to and not when you have to. That’s really key for us. We have been better on first down which is critical and we have put a lot emphasis on understanding that first down leads to good situations on the money down, which is third down. We have been really focused on those things and very deliberate in our approach from when we left the field and our last game last year against Oklahoma State.

We made a commitment to not let the things that were holding us back happen again. So far we’re making some improvement but we still have a long way to go.





Early thoughts on Baylor

They’re a much improved football team already. I’ve said Matt Rhule is one of the better coaches out there. He’s got some talent. The Hurd kid that transferred from Tennessee is every bit the deal that they talk about. He can really play. For him to have been a running back his whole career you really don’t notice that when you turn on the tape.

I love the Brewer kid and I think they have two quarterbacks who can hurt you. Both of them run better than you want them to and they have some younger guys who are playing now and you can see how well they recruited in just a short period of time.

They have some very capable backs. The Hasty l kid I knew about him when I was recruiting at Texas A&M. He’s an explosive guy and he has gotten to the end zone a few times for them. They have a lot of guys that they can go to when they need them. I can see that team improved already.





The mindset of the team the last two weeks

One of the things we were able to draw on was the fact that we have been through adversity in our program. That can be fortunate or unfortunate however you put it. Our kids and our coaches have the ability to block out the distractions and things that are taking place outside of our program and focus on the reality and not the perception.

Our guys have done a terrific job of coming back on Sunday and Monday and really being deliberate about the things that they saw that we can approve on. We knew it was going to be a difficult challenge because that is a good football team. There are some good players on that team. This day and age it is very difficult when you play any team, from any conference because there’s so much parity out there.

I saw a renewed sense of attention to detail from our guys as they move forward. It has allowed us to move forward which is a credit to the 25 seniors that we have here. The great thing is we have a class full of seniors who contribute and when you have that you have a chance.





How do you sense and get the feel of guys going into big 12 play

We always put those blinders on. For us and is about the next play, the next practice, the next rep in practice and the next step you take. You have to learn from the previous but you understand you are only as good as your next.

There is a complete and total focus and it was really good to see the maturity of our leaders and captains. When I walked back in our locker room it wasn’t pandemonium. As a coach you want those guys to experience that love and excitement but it wasn’t pandemonium that I think a lot of people might have thought. It was a complete and total focus on what we have to do to go get this next win this week.

And how we left a lot out there and hear those kids articulate that was terrific. That gives us a chance. We know that this is a whole different animal right now getting ready to go into Big 12 play and is a battle every week. There are so many talented teams so we have our work cut out for us but a big part of that work starts today in practice and we will be ready to go.