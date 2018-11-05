Monday Update: Long will talk to several candidates
Doe Jeff Long have his coach already lined up? There are rumors out there but we are hearing different information. Long may have his lead candidate or a small group but we tell you why this is going to be a true coaching search and what we are hearing.
To get the latest on the Monday morning update and info we gather from college coaching sources and people in the industry check into the Memorial Stadium Suite post.
