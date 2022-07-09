Monte McGary looking forward to playing closer to home

The wait is over for Monte McGary, and he plans to report to Kansas soon.

McGary who is a transfer from Utah State has been talking with Kansas assistant Jordan Peterson along with several other coaches.

“He seems like a cool guy,” McGary said of Peterson. “He seems like somebody you can relate to, and you can talk to. Somebody that likes to have fun with what they're doing and enjoys their job. And I feel like we definitely would gel well together and build a good relationship.

“And I think that's something that would benefit myself, obviously, and the team and him and just everybody involved, having that good relationship. So that's kind of what I was looking for and I feel like that definitely would be there with Coach Peterson and myself.”

McGary has taken a long road to Kansas and play closer to home. He started out at South Dakota and spent time at Troy and Iowa Western before moving to Utah State.

One reason the Jayhawks knew about McGary is new offensive line assistant Chris Labidou who came from Utah State.

“He was here at Utah State with me last season and he's there with Kansas,” he said. “I'm pretty sure that's what probably sparked the interest. But ever since then, I've been in contact with Coach Peterson from the very first moments of this process and I've been talking to him every day. So, we've been able to get a start on building the relationship and building trust between one another to try to figure out what's the best thing for me to do.”