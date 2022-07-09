Monte McGary looking forward to playing closer to home
The wait is over for Monte McGary, and he plans to report to Kansas soon.
McGary who is a transfer from Utah State has been talking with Kansas assistant Jordan Peterson along with several other coaches.
“He seems like a cool guy,” McGary said of Peterson. “He seems like somebody you can relate to, and you can talk to. Somebody that likes to have fun with what they're doing and enjoys their job. And I feel like we definitely would gel well together and build a good relationship.
“And I think that's something that would benefit myself, obviously, and the team and him and just everybody involved, having that good relationship. So that's kind of what I was looking for and I feel like that definitely would be there with Coach Peterson and myself.”
McGary has taken a long road to Kansas and play closer to home. He started out at South Dakota and spent time at Troy and Iowa Western before moving to Utah State.
One reason the Jayhawks knew about McGary is new offensive line assistant Chris Labidou who came from Utah State.
“He was here at Utah State with me last season and he's there with Kansas,” he said. “I'm pretty sure that's what probably sparked the interest. But ever since then, I've been in contact with Coach Peterson from the very first moments of this process and I've been talking to him every day. So, we've been able to get a start on building the relationship and building trust between one another to try to figure out what's the best thing for me to do.”
McGary grew up playing basketball and was known for his defense. He can project to several different positions but thinks he might get a chance at cornerback.
“I don't know what my position is,” he said. “I know I am natural at mirroring routes and covering guys. It comes natural to me. I'm a natural basketball player, not a natural football player. I started playing football my senior year in high school. I think basketball plays a big part in that I was a lockdown defender. I always guarded their best guy. I feel like that's where that comes from, and that's just what comes natural to me.
“But it turns out that I've played more safety than corner in my career, but I feel like I'm a more natural cover guy. And I feel like I would excel the most on an island guarding the other team's best player at corner or in the slot or however it turns out to be, wherever that guy lines up at.”
McGary said his former position coach at Utah State is now at Washington State and they showed strong interest in him. Auburn and UCLA were showing recent interest along with Memphis, Illinois and Western Kentucky.
For the first time he will have a chance to play close to his home. He is from Omaha and his family has not been able to watch him play.
“Getting to play premier matchups in the spotlight and being able to have people watching the games is what I am looking forward to,” he said. “It's very close to home for me. I'm from Omaha. I've never been able to play as close as Kansas at all. My mom never got to see me play live in person or anything like that, so that's definitely something I'd be looking forward to for sure.”
McGary plans to report to Kansas as early as next week. He is looking forward to showcasing his ability at the Power Five level.
“It's a great feeling,” he said. “I've been grinding to showcase what I can do at the highest level for years. I earned this opportunity through the years of work. But I’m not satisfied at all. I’m hungry for so much more than a spot on a team. I’m looking forward to being around the guys and bringing a positive energy to that locker room. I am going to contribute in every way I can, day by day. I can promise you that.”