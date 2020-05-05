The Kansas staff and outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe are continuing to recruit players at that position for their 3-4 scheme. They want players who can come off the edge and are fast enough to play in space and Moses Oladejo certainly fits that bill.

One of the first plays of his highlight film on offense he takes a pass and goes for a touchdown in the middle of the field. He doesn’t look like a 6-foot-3, 230 pound linebacker.

Oladejo plays on both sides of the ball for Cosumnes Oaks, but his future will be on defense.

The Jayhawks extended an offer to Oladejo and he’s been talking with outside linebackers coach Uzo-Diribe. The two have a connection outside of football.

“I feel like our relationship is very good,” Oladejo said. “He talks to me almost every day. We're both from Nigeria, so that's a connection we had before we starting talking. He checks in on me all the time. He's a great person, always communicates and I feel like we have a great relationship.”