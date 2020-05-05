Moses Oladejo plans visit to Kansas
The Kansas staff and outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe are continuing to recruit players at that position for their 3-4 scheme. They want players who can come off the edge and are fast enough to play in space and Moses Oladejo certainly fits that bill.
One of the first plays of his highlight film on offense he takes a pass and goes for a touchdown in the middle of the field. He doesn’t look like a 6-foot-3, 230 pound linebacker.
Oladejo plays on both sides of the ball for Cosumnes Oaks, but his future will be on defense.
The Jayhawks extended an offer to Oladejo and he’s been talking with outside linebackers coach Uzo-Diribe. The two have a connection outside of football.
“I feel like our relationship is very good,” Oladejo said. “He talks to me almost every day. We're both from Nigeria, so that's a connection we had before we starting talking. He checks in on me all the time. He's a great person, always communicates and I feel like we have a great relationship.”
Another connection they have is California. Uzo-Diribe was a standout high school player in California before signing with Colorado.
“It definitely helps that he is from here and knows the area,” Oladejo said.
Last year he recorded 84 tackles, with seven sacks, and four forced fumbles. On offense he also scored three touchdowns. His defensive plays caught the coaches at Kansas attention.
“Coach Diribe told me he likes how versatile and athletic I am,” he said. “He said I play fast and physical.”
He has picked up offers from Kansas, Arizona, San Diego State, Nevada, Wyoming, and several others. He said once restrictions are lifted, he plans to take a visit to Kansas.
“I’m going there as soon as possible once all this Coronavirus is over,” Oladejo said.
He is still weighing his decisions and talking with different coaches. When he starts to narrow his list, he has a checklist that is important.
“Overall, I want to make sure I have a school that's good academically and be focused on school,” he said. “And a place where I grind every day and get better as a man. I want to go to a place where the atmosphere fits me and the environment.”