Move to Prolific Prep for senior year proved to be big for Darryn Peterson

Dan Fitzgerald gave his thoughts on the single-elimination Big 12 tournament and the preparation it provides Kansas.
Things are going to start moving with recruiting news and some could come as early as this week.
Now that Corbin Allen has committed to Kansas, what's next for Self and his staff?
The Jayhawks are taking some momentum into the Big 12 Tournament next week after sweeping West Virginia.
For a complete breakdown of of what KU's 2025-26 roster looks as it stands now, come inside.
Dan Fitzgerald gave his thoughts on the single-elimination Big 12 tournament and the preparation it provides Kansas.
Things are going to start moving with recruiting news and some could come as early as this week.
Now that Corbin Allen has committed to Kansas, what's next for Self and his staff?