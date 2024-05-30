“Coach Wallace came down and I just met him,” Tounkara said. “Then we started playing football, and I did my thing and he recorded it. He sent all the videos to Coach Samuel. It just went good from there and they just gave me an opportunity.”

Kansas running backs coach Jonathan Wallace was one of the coaches to visit Clear Springs High and see Tounkara go through spring practice and the information spread quickly to Terry Samuel.

Muizz Tounkara is one of the hottest receivers in Texas right now. During spring football several college recruiters made their way to League City, Tex. to watch him practice and the offers started coming.

The videos sold Samuel. The Jayhawks offered shortly after and moved high on his list.

“Coach Samuel feels like family already,” Tounkara said. “He has been talking to my parents a lot. We were on the phone yesterday, me, him and my mom, and he just really treats me like family. So, that really means a lot because if I go there, it's going to be far away so my mom needs to know that I'm in good hands so nothing bad will happen.”

Kansas will get an official visit from Tounkara on June 7. He originally had Colorado State set that weekend but altered his schedule. He admitted he set visits early in the spring and then more attention came from different college coaches.

“I had some offers before spring ball and I was in a rush to set visits,” he said. “After I sat down with my coach and chose schools to visit that were the best fit for me.”

The official visits will begin this week for Tounkara with a trip to Wisconsin. Kansas will be his next stop followed by Arizona and Arkansas.

The last two months have been a whirlwind for Tounkara with new offers and setting his official visits.

“It's really been a blessing, but also been nervous too, because I’ve got to make a choice soon,” he said. “I don't want to make the wrong choice and it really just messes me up. But it's really been a blessing to just pick up all these offers and just pick up all the opportunities to play at the next level. I'm narrowing my list down after all my officials and then really commit before the season.”

He will look at announcing his final college choice after the official visits are over.

“Really I’m looking at what coach can develop me the best,” he said. “And where I have the best opportunity of playing at, and just where my style will fit the best to help the team win.”