Multiple former four-star recruits expected on campus
It is going to be a busy week for the Kansas coaches hosting as many as six official visitors this week.
Today, three new visitors will arrive on campus and all of them are former four-star recruits coming from Power Five programs.
Also expect more names to appear on the transfer radar this week.
Here is the early Monday update with a look who is landing in Lawrence today and where things stand.
LINK: Monday update features four-star visitors arriving at KU
Get Jayhawk Slant FREE up until the start of fall football camp
Get Jayhawk Slant FREE all the way up until fall football camp starts. To take advantage of latest promo offer GO HERE