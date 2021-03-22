JayhawkSlant - Nakelin McAfee talks Pooka Williams, recruiting

Nakelin McAfee talks Pooka Williams, recruiting
Watching Nakelin McAfee on film makes it easy to see why the coaches at The King’s Academy (Tenn) find different ways to get him the ball.
McAfee is dangerous whether it is the return game, lining up as receiver, or out of the backfield. And it makes sense why his favorite player recently wore a KU uniform. McAfee talks about getting his offer from Kansas.
“Well, it started out, my favorite player is Pooka Williams,” McAfee said. “I really watched him a lot and then Coach Eargle, he knew my uncle and then he just contacted me and then we went from there,” McAfee said.
McAfee said Eargle knew his uncle from the past in recruiting and after the two had their first talk the relationship grew from there.
“He called me when I was at school and then he started talking about how he just liked my athleticism and availability to play all over the field and what I can do in the return game,” he said. “I like Coach Eargle and when I put down my list of favorite schools Kansas will be there.”
When college recruiters first started to evaluate McAfee a lot of the interest was on defense. But after his junior year more offers started to come in for offense.
“More people are recruiting for athlete right now,” he said.
He said he would be open to looking at playing on both sides of the ball.
McAfee has watched the Kansas offense in the past and has talked to Eargle about the system after Mike DeBord was hired.
“Kansas is a good school and they just had got a new OC,” McAfee said. “They are going to run a new spread offense and it's just a very good community and place to be around.”
This summer McAfee plans to visit some of the schools who have offered and those showing strong interest. Kansas is one of the schools that he plans to see.
“I want to find a place I’m happy and can play anywhere on the field and just get the ball and play,” he said. “I want a place that feels like home and coaches actually care for me and help me get better through the whole process.”