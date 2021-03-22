JayhawkSlant - Nakelin McAfee talks Pooka Williams, recruiting

Watching Nakelin McAfee on film makes it easy to see why the coaches at The King’s Academy (Tenn) find different ways to get him the ball.

McAfee is dangerous whether it is the return game, lining up as receiver, or out of the backfield. And it makes sense why his favorite player recently wore a KU uniform. McAfee talks about getting his offer from Kansas.

“Well, it started out, my favorite player is Pooka Williams,” McAfee said. “I really watched him a lot and then Coach Eargle, he knew my uncle and then he just contacted me and then we went from there,” McAfee said.

McAfee said Eargle knew his uncle from the past in recruiting and after the two had their first talk the relationship grew from there.

“He called me when I was at school and then he started talking about how he just liked my athleticism and availability to play all over the field and what I can do in the return game,” he said. “I like Coach Eargle and when I put down my list of favorite schools Kansas will be there.”