Nakwaine Carter felt he could trust the coaches at Kansas

Nakwaine Carter planned to take several official visits in June before making his college decision. But after completing his visit to Kansas he drove home to Oklahoma, spent time thinking about his recruiting, and then made the call.

Actually, there were several calls. Some to college coaches telling them he will not be taking a visit and one to Kansas to tell them he is committing.

Carter liked the relationships the coaches have with the players.

“What stood out to me the most at Kansas are the connections between players and the recruits and how welcoming everybody is there,” Carter said. “And the connections between the coaches and the players and how well they can get along. If the players ever have to talk to the coaches about something, the coaches are there to listen. I really like that. I like the communication part of everything.”

He got to hear more about the Kansas program on his visit and meet with defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos. One takeaway he learned is the coaches support the players.

“Coach Panagos is a great person and a really good guy,” Carter said. “I'm happy I will be able to get coached by him. He's the same way on the job and he's the same way outside of it. It's really a good experience to have somebody like that and then to piggyback off that, like, with the other coaches, because they're real supportive.

“They're going to be there for you. If you need to talk to them, they are there. They're going to help me with anything I need. If I had questions, they were there to answer them for me. And I really appreciate all that.”