Nakwaine Carter felt he could trust the coaches at Kansas

Nakwaine Carter planned to take several official visits in June before making his college decision. But after completing his visit to Kansas he drove home to Oklahoma, spent time thinking about his recruiting, and then made the call.
Actually, there were several calls. Some to college coaches telling them he will not be taking a visit and one to Kansas to tell them he is committing.
Carter liked the relationships the coaches have with the players.
“What stood out to me the most at Kansas are the connections between players and the recruits and how welcoming everybody is there,” Carter said. “And the connections between the coaches and the players and how well they can get along. If the players ever have to talk to the coaches about something, the coaches are there to listen. I really like that. I like the communication part of everything.”
He got to hear more about the Kansas program on his visit and meet with defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos. One takeaway he learned is the coaches support the players.
“Coach Panagos is a great person and a really good guy,” Carter said. “I'm happy I will be able to get coached by him. He's the same way on the job and he's the same way outside of it. It's really a good experience to have somebody like that and then to piggyback off that, like, with the other coaches, because they're real supportive.
“They're going to be there for you. If you need to talk to them, they are there. They're going to help me with anything I need. If I had questions, they were there to answer them for me. And I really appreciate all that.”
Panagos landed one of his long-time targets with Carter. The Jayhawks offered the defensive lineman from Southmoore High School last September.
“The relationship we built has been a great one,” Carter said. “He's been recruiting me really hard since day one and I'm happy I can finally say he's my actual coach now.”
His player host was Josiah Hammond, who is also a defensive lineman from Oklahoma.
“It was really good being around them and I really enjoyed that experience,” he said. “They treated me like a little brother there. I like the fact that we're like, we're (Hammond) from the same state and we got a chance to build a bond with each other.”
Carter credited his skills and success as a defensive lineman to wrestling. He’s a high-level wrestler at Southmoore and that has taught him a lot of key traits needed to play defensive line.
“It helps with your hands and leverage,” Carter said. “It really helps you with getting low. I kind of think of it as me trying to win a one on one. If I can win that one on one that makes me feel successful. It helps you with your footwork, hand placement, your leverage, and everything correlates back to the football field.”
His first official visit was Kansas State. He had others lined up but informed coaches on Sunday night he was committing to Kansas.
“I did let those coaches know and canceled the visits,” he said. “It's relieving. It really is. It's also really unbelievable. I'm a Jayhawk now.”
Carter is rated the second best defensive tackle in Oklahoma and 40th in the country. He is the 18th commitment for Kansas in the 2026 class. The Jayhawks class is currently ranked 14th in the nation and number one in the Big 12.