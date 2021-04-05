JayhawkSlant - Names to watch if KU hires outside the program

I have seen the inner workings of Kansas football with every staff spanning back decades. Although I didn’t cover Glen Mason, I knew several coaches on staff. Fast-forward that to 2021 and here we are again.

Having covered Kansas football for 22 years this will be the seventh coaching search that I have followed. Over the years I have seen the good and bad of KU football with a lot more bad, than good.

I don’t know how the search will go, but I do know the type of coach they need. And there are several types that fit in the mold of what I am talking about. I was talking to a Power Five assistant who is very familiar with the Kansas program. He said KU needs to go out and hire someone “who is all ball coach and substance over style.”

I asked him to give me an example. The first name out of his mouth was Lance Leipold at Buffalo. Leipold was just ranked the number one G5 coach by Bruce Feldman a couple weeks ago.

“He’s hard-nosed, extremely organized, and disciplined,” the person said. "He knows how to build a program from the ground up."

Another person told me Leipold has been researching the job and believes it is a place you can win. That’s the type of coach Kansas needs. They don’t need a big name or someone who is flashy. They need a coach who can come in and execute a plan.

If Travis Goff decides to hire from outside, there are going to be qualified names like Leipold, Willie Frtiz, Jeff Monken, Jay Norvell and many others thrown in the mix.

Take a look at our first Hot Board of candidates we believe will be interested in the job.