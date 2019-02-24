“Everything stood out, to be honest, because it's changed so dramatically from when I first went last September to now with the new coaching staff,” he said. “They really care about you, and want to get you to play football for Kansas.”

Matlack visited Kansas last fall for a game and said he likes what he sees from the new coaching staff.

When the Kansas coaching staff held their first junior day they had a strong presence with many of the top local payers. One of those was Nate Matlack a defensive end from Olathe East who held an offer before the visit.

At 6-foot-4, 210 pounds Matlack played defensive end his sophomore year. As a junior he moved to linebacker so head coach Jesse Owen could use him more all over the field.

The Jayhawks offered Matlack in December and he got a chance to speak with Les Miles on the phone. During his visit he spent time with Miles and defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot.

“It was cool talking to Coach Miles one on one,” Matlack said. “We had some good conversations in his office. And I also liked talking to Coach Eliot about just football stuff, and he taught me a lot today, so that was all pretty cool.”

When he met with Miles he also got some extra coaching tips on the side.

“He’s a great person and he really wants you to come play football for him,” Matlack said. “We went through my Hudl film together, and he showed me all the plays that he liked, and showed me what he thought I could do better. So that all was pretty cool.”

Matlack was part of the group that got to see the new indoor football complex just before it opened. The $26 million project was just completed last week.

“It’s huge and very tall,” Matlack said. “It's probably one of the tallest indoor facilities I've ever seen, and it's very nice. Everything looks great in there.”

The recruiting visits won’t slow for Matlack. He plans to be busy through the spring and summer gathering more information on the schools recruiting him.

“I'm going to Iowa on March 3rd,” he said. “I think that's my last junior day. I might be taking some more visits to spring games. I will have to wait and see on those dates.”