Nate Sims builds bond with future teammates on visit

An official visit can be stressful if a recruit is trying to make his college decision. But for several players who visited Kansas last weekend it was not that way since many were already committed.

Nate Sims, a wide receiver from Ottawa, is one of those players. He committed to Kansas in January and has been on campus several times. The official visit for a group of players was hanging out with their future teammates.

“I think the most important thing was, we had a ton of commits there, so it was just like building a relationship beyond football with all the commits,” Sims said. “Really getting to know all of them and where they're from and what they do and just more about them as people. So, I feel like that was really big for us.”

Sims has been in Lawrence multiple times and viewed the new facilities and stadium renovation. He got to see new parts of the construction on their tour.

“A lot of it I've already seen, but one of the things they showed us that not even a lot of the coaches got to see was the nutrition area inside Anderson Complex,” he said. “It looks over the stadium and is all new. It was really nice.”