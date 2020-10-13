JayhawkSlant - Nathan Vail completes virtual visit with Kansas

Nathan Vail completes virtual visit with Kansas
One position that will always be a priority for Kansas is safety. Defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot uses three safeties on the field and that will always be a spot the recruiting board has strong numbers.
The staff is looking ahead to the 2022 class and one of the early offers has been extended to Nathan Vail. The 6-foot-1, 185 pound prospect from Kennesaw, Ga. has a connection to the Kansas staff.
“I talked to Coach Eargle first, and then I talked to Coach Peterson,” Vail said. “Coach Eargle offered me and we had a good conversation. One of his good friends is our FCA coach here at Harrison. So, I got to ask coach about him, and he said he was a great guy. He seems like a nice guy and I think we have a pretty good relationship.”
Vail said he has talked with Eargle and handled most of his communication with Peterson via text.
“Coach Peterson told me he likes how physical I am,” Vail said.
Vail got a better picture of the Kansas program when he did a virtual visit recently. He got a chance to see the facilities and the inside of the Anderson Family Football Complex.
“I thought it was really nice,” he said. “Probably one of the nicest I've seen. I like how big it was and how open it was. I love the practice facilities and the weight room. I got to talk to Coach Eargle, because they took me through the coaches' office. I saw the locker room. It was nice too.
“I think they have a great program. I like Coach Miles. I've been following him ever since he was at LSU. They have an awesome program with great facilities and great campus, too.”
Vail said the schools him the hardest right now are Kansas, Boston College, Duke, Notre Dame and Georgia Tech.
It is still early in the process since he’s in the 2022 class, but building relationships with the college coaches is important to him.
“I just want to build a great relationship with the coaches,” he said. “I definitely want to feel comfortable with them, and with wherever I go, like the school. I also just want to contribute to the team early. I think those things are very important to me. Also, I’m looking for a school with great academics.”