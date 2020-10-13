JayhawkSlant - Nathan Vail completes virtual visit with Kansas

One position that will always be a priority for Kansas is safety. Defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot uses three safeties on the field and that will always be a spot the recruiting board has strong numbers.

The staff is looking ahead to the 2022 class and one of the early offers has been extended to Nathan Vail. The 6-foot-1, 185 pound prospect from Kennesaw, Ga. has a connection to the Kansas staff.

“I talked to Coach Eargle first, and then I talked to Coach Peterson,” Vail said. “Coach Eargle offered me and we had a good conversation. One of his good friends is our FCA coach here at Harrison. So, I got to ask coach about him, and he said he was a great guy. He seems like a nice guy and I think we have a pretty good relationship.”

Vail said he has talked with Eargle and handled most of his communication with Peterson via text.

“Coach Peterson told me he likes how physical I am,” Vail said.