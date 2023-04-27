Navarro Schunke talks about Kansas visit, campus and facilities
Navarro Schunke was able to find time in his schedule to get in a visit to Kansas during spring football.
Schunke has a tight schedule since he is focused on wrestling and his trip to Lawrence was a good one.
“All around, the visit was great,” Schunke said. “I got time to talk to my position coach, the strength and conditioning staff and head coach, and that was amazing. I got to walk and drive around campus. The campus is beautiful and see dorm rooms and stuff. It was really cool.”
Schunke was shown the plans for the current renovations happening currently with the Anderson Family Football Complex and more coming in the future.
“I got to see all the facilities and got to see what they're going to do in a couple of years,” he said. “It looks like an amazing place.
“All the things that they're going to do the weight room because it looks like they're going to add stuff and it's going to be a great place to get stronger, to get better, to get faster. And the technology that they have in there for each person, they don't lift everyone the same, they pick out your individuality and things like that, and I thought that was pretty sweet.”
Schunke is from Brandon Valley, South Dakota and is being recruited as an offensive lineman. During the visit he had an opportunity to meet with KU offensive line coach Scott Fuchs.
“He showed me their blocking assignments and I had never even seen some of the stuff that they were doing,” he said. “I thought it was really cool. And then he showed us film from the NFL guys that do it and their guys that do it. What he's teaching now is going to incorporate future.”
He continued: “We also talked about you need to find the fit and if it's not KU, it's not KU, but finding the best fit. He showed us their steps through everything and their techniques. It was pretty sweet.”
He and his father spoke with head coach Lance Leipold about finding the right fit. Schunke said the conversation revolved around the transfer portal and how important it is to find the right school.
“We talked about players who just jump into the portal,” Schunke said. “And I kind of thought that that was probably one of the best things I heard from a coach yet. A lot of people have told it to me, but he really went into depth with it and communicated it really well.”
Most of his time lately is spent on the wrestling mat. He is ranked one of the top heavyweight wrestlers in the country. He recently went to Virginia and Iowa and will wrestle in upcoming tournaments in Ohio and Wisconsin.
Is he better at wrestling or football?
“I would say I'm a bit better at wrestling just because I've been training at it before I started playing football and I've learned all the techniques,” he said. “I would say they're pretty close, but I would say wrestling because I've been training it more and it's been there since I was like three.”