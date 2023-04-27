Navarro Schunke was able to find time in his schedule to get in a visit to Kansas during spring football.

Schunke has a tight schedule since he is focused on wrestling and his trip to Lawrence was a good one.

“All around, the visit was great,” Schunke said. “I got time to talk to my position coach, the strength and conditioning staff and head coach, and that was amazing. I got to walk and drive around campus. The campus is beautiful and see dorm rooms and stuff. It was really cool.”

Schunke was shown the plans for the current renovations happening currently with the Anderson Family Football Complex and more coming in the future.

“I got to see all the facilities and got to see what they're going to do in a couple of years,” he said. “It looks like an amazing place.

“All the things that they're going to do the weight room because it looks like they're going to add stuff and it's going to be a great place to get stronger, to get better, to get faster. And the technology that they have in there for each person, they don't lift everyone the same, they pick out your individuality and things like that, and I thought that was pretty sweet.”