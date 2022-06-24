NBA Draft Night was one to remember for Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun
What a night it was for Ochai Agbaji, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard from Kansas City, Mo., and Christian Braun, the 6-foot-7, 218-pound guard from Burlington, Kan. With thousands in attendance at t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news