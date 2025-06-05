Nelsyn Wheeler impressed with Kansas facilities, coaching staff

Nelsyn Wheeler completed his official visit to Kansas and is getting ready for more starting this weekend.

Wheeler, the top ranked running back in Nebraska, visited KU last weekend with his family. It was his first time on campus, and he left with a good impression of the program.

“The school had amazing facilities and an even better staff,” Wheeler said. “They were very genuine and treated us like family.”

Running backs coach Jonathan Wallace started recruiting Wheeler earlier this year and extended him a scholarship offer. They have been talking every week. The visit gave him a chance to see more from Wallace and how he works with the running backs.

“Me and Coach Wallace had a great time,” Wheeler said. “We drew up some formations on the board and competed against each other in some games.”

The Kansas football players reported for summer workouts this weekend. Wheeler was able to meet several of the players since they were back on campus.

“Johnny Thompson was my host, and we matched each other’s vibes really well,” he said. “The team was all back in town for check in and they were very welcoming.”

He saw the new facilities including the $750 million stadium renovation.

“The new stadium and facilities were amazing,” he said. “The scoreboard is huge.”

It appears to be a Big 12 and Big 10 battle for Wheeler as his visits resume this weekend. He said Illinois, Michigan State and Cincinnati will get visits in the next few weeks. He does not have a decision date set, but he has several things he is looking for.

“My decision will come down to the people, culture, and vibe of not only the football team but the town in general,” Wheeler said.