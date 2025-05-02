Nelsyn Wheeler says official visit to Kansas is in the works

“The offer from Kansas was really exciting,” Wheeler said. “Kansas is headed in the right direction, and I think they’re going to be a great team this year.”

Wheeler, who is from Millard South (Neb.), was happy to pick up the offer from the Jayhawks.

The Jayhawks have been involved with several quality running backs in the 2026 class. And now you can add Nelsyn Wheeler to the list.

He said his main contact has been with Wallace and the two have been talking regularly. He likes what he has heard from Wallace and how he handles his position group.

“I have a great relationship with Coach Wallace,” he said. “He not only wants you to succeed on the field, but he also wants you to succeed as a man. I could tell by our conversations, he’s gonna push me to be my very best in every stage of life.”

Wallace evaluated his high school film and followed with the offer.

“Coach Wallace really liked my speed and explosiveness but also my willingness to do the dirty work,” he said.

Wheeler was committed to Northern Illinois but opened his recruiting in early April. After he announced he was no longer committed new offers started to come.

He added offers from Kansas, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Maryland, Cincinnati, Washington State, and Fresno State. Wheeler said an official visit with Kansas is being discussed and they are looking for a date.

Wheeler said he could take official visits to Kansas, Wisconsin, Cincinnati, Washington State and Fresno State.

He will have a better idea how his recruiting shapes up after the official visits.

“The most important thing when it comes to commitment is going to a place that I’m wanted rather than just tolerated,” he said.