New KU signees excited to ink with the Jayhawks
It is a big day for a handful of players who officially signed on the dotted line with the Jayhawks. This recruiting class is likely to go into four phases and this is the first one with the early ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news