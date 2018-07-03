RANKINGS: 2018 Rivals150 | 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2018 Team | 2018 Position

Skilled big man Vernon Carey Jr. remains the top-ranked prospect in the updated 2019 Rivals150 but the undecided post from Florida is facing increasingly tough competition from No. 2Cole Anthony and No. 3 James Wiseman.

Technically, Seattle area forward Jaden McDaniels made his move into the top five a few weeks ago when he filled the No. 4 spot left open by Charles Bassey’s move to the class of 2018. However, his rise from No. 63 when we updated rankings at the beginning of the spring to where he is now is easily the story of the rankings cycle.

McDaniels isn’t the only new five-star prospect. Point guard D.J. Carton, wings Isaac Okoro and Kahlil Whitney along with big man Kofi Cockburnhave all been elevated to five-star status as well.

Among the biggest movers this time around are forward C.J. Walker, wing Jaykwon Walton, wing Max Agbonkpolo, shooting guard Brandon Newman, guard Brycen Goodine, forward Emanuel Miller and shooting guard Donovan Williams. All have risen at least 50 spots since the last full rankings update in early April. At No. 82 overall, point guard Damion Baugh is the highest-ranked of the 13 newcomers to the Rivals150.

