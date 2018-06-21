After a big-time performance during the month of March, many expected Kansas guard Malik Newman to hear his name called during the 2018 NBA Draft, which took place on Thursday night.

However, Newman, who began his college career at Mississippi State before transferring to Kansas, didn't hear his name called at all. Still, it didn't take long for Newman to figure out his next step, as he has signed a two-way contract with the LA Lakers.

For the very latest, click here.