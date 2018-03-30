San Antonio -- For Malik Newman, his journey from Jackson, Miss., to San Antonio, Texas, was filled with several unexpected twists and turns. Coming out of Callaway High School in Jackson, Miss., the expectations couldn’t have been any higher for Malik Newman, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound shooting guard. The No. 8 ranked player in the 2015 class, Newman had scholarship offers from the likes of Mississippi State, Arkansas, Baylor, Duke, Georgetown, Kentucky, LSU, Memphis, Mississippi, Missouri, N.C. State, Ohio State and others, However, Newman, when the time came to decide, opted to sign with the Bulldogs of Mississippi State. The plan, at least at the time, was to spend one season in Starkville before making the move to the NBA. To the surprise of many, those plans never materialized. In 29 games, Newman averaged 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.4 steals per game. Offensively, he shot just 39.1 percent from the field, 37.9 percent from behind the arc and 68.7 percent from the free-throw line. Dealing with a number of injuries and frustrated with his freshman season, Newman ultimately decided to test the NBA waters. After receiving the necessary feedback, Newman made the decision to return to college, but knew in his heart that, in-order to reach his maximum potential, a change of scenery would need to take place. So, following his decision to transfer, Newman wasted little time deciding to spend the remainder of his college days in Lawrence, Kan. On Friday afternoon, Newman reflected back on the process. “I definitely didn’t look at it like a step back or anything like that,” said Kansas guard Malik Newman. “Due to my injuries and basically my performance, I didn’t see it as a step back. I look at it as a blessing in disguise, because I was able to come to Kansas, get healthy and get better. I definitely look at that as a blessing. “It’s just one of those things that didn’t happen the first time around,” he added. “That didn’t mean that it wasn’t going to happen, so I definitely didn’t want to rush it. I think coming to Kansas was definitely the best decision.” Newman, in 38 games at Kansas, has been a completely different player, especially since the start of postseason play. Overall, he’s averaging 14.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Newman was the MOP of the Big 12 Tournament and Midwest Region USATodaySportsImages.com

Offensively, he’s connected on 46.4 percent of his field goals, 41.5 percent of his shots from behind the arc and 83.2 percent of his field goals. After several conversations throughout the course of the season, Newman and Bill Self finally found themselves on the same page. Newman, after time, began to embrace the role Self didn’t just want him to play, but expected him to play in-order for this Kansas team to reach its full potential. “I mean, I always trusted and believed in Coach (Self),” said Newman. “I just never really showed it in a way that he probably wanted me to. So, I definitely had to change my mindset in the way that I was approaching things. “I just had to let go,” he added. “I just had to let go and let him (Self) have it.” Since the birth of “postseason Malik”, Kansas has begun to peak, and continues to do so, at the right time. In KU’s run to the Big 12 Tournament Championship, Newman scored 30 points against Oklahoma State, 22 points against Kansas State and, in the championship game, dropped 20 points on West Virginia. Newman, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, scored 10 points and pulled down six rebounds against Penn, went for 28 against Seton Hall, 17 against Clemson and, in the Elite Eight against Duke, Newman torched the Blue Devils for 32 points, including all 13 in overtime. Heading into the biggest weekend of the NCAA Tournament, Kansas might have the hottest player on its side with a matchup against Villanova looming on Saturday night. “I have Facetimed more with Malik than anybody else in the world combined out of high school,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “And we didn't even get a visit, I mean, come on, God almighty. But I think this is it. When we recruited Malik out of high school we thought he was the best all-around guard in the country. When he went to Mississippi State he didn't have a bad year. He just didn't have a year that lived up to the expectations. Plus, he was nicked up a lot. And he got humbled a little bit. “And I'm not talking behind his back,” he added. “And I think it's made him hungrier. Last year he had a great sit-out year. This year he was just OK. He was a good player, but he wasn't doing the things that he's been doing recently. And I think so much of that was because he was just kind of deferring or maybe not having that aggressive mindset. But this is what we -- with all three of these guys -- you could not say, could Svi be any better, could Devonte' be better. And now you can't say could Malik be any better. This is what we envisioned with all these guys this year, because it's all keyed by their aggressiveness and confidence.”



Newman is, without question, playing the best basketball of his career USATodaySportsImages.com